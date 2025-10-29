Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » S&P 500: is it really different this time?

S&P 500: is it really different this time?

The S&P has roared to a new all-time high — along with a host of other indexes. This is reminiscent of past bubbles — but could things be different?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Will the market take a tumble soon? Or will it power on? Lots of people have opinions on this, although in reality none of us actually knows what will happen next in the stock market. But with the S&P 500 riding high, many investors remain bullish about where we may go from here.

It is not just the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq indexes both closed at record highs yesterday (28 October), alongside the S&P 500. On this side of the pond, the FTSE 100 has repeatedly hit new all-time highs this year – including today (29 October).

Does that sound like the sort of market action that precedes a crash? Some investors believe so, but others argue that ‘this time it’s different’.

Most stock market bubbles that end up popping involve people claiming that this one is different to all the rest.

But – might they be right this time?

AI is not necessarily another dotcom boom

It is easy to see echoes in today’s market of another soaring market a quarter of a century ago: the dotcom boom. That ended in a crash.

However, when people say that things are different this time, they do have a point.

During the dotcom era, the market had attracted large sums of money into many companies that had little or no revenues. In some cases, they scarcely even had a business plan beyond stuffing the word ‘Internet’ into as many press releases as possible. Hello, pets.com, boo.com and many more.

By contrast, 2025’s soaring S&P 500 has been driven by companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The chip company is already enormously profitable, established for decades and has a large customer base.

There’s a lot of liquidity

That is not the only difference between the current market and some previous bubbles.

Sometimes, there is a lack of spare cash and nervous investors withdraw funds from the market in part because they need the money. Now we are in essentially the opposite situation. For some years the markets have been awash with liquidity as investors seek somewhere to stash their cash.

The huge amount of available liquidity means that, in my view, the market continues to be propped up by easy money looking for a home. Historically such situations have made investors less picky than when liquidity is tight.

Lots of alarm bells

Still, from the soaring gold price to the increasingly convoluted deal structures we are seeing in everything from car finance to the AI supply chain, there are plenty of indicators flashing that have often been associated with a crash.

The S&P 500 looks highly valued to me. Nvidia is a case in point.

Is it a proven, massively profitable business? Yes. Does AI present it with incredible opportunities? So far, yes – and they may get even better.

Does that justify a price-to-earnings ratio of 59 and a market capitalisation of over $5trn?

Personally, I do not think so.

From a potential slowdown in AI spending after initial installations to geopolitical tensions and export bans, Nvidia faces plenty of risks. Its current price does not reflect them properly in my view.

The fundamentals of good investing remain the same. I have no plans to buy Nvidia stock soon – or any S&P 500 share, come to that.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up to 79% returns! Analysts say these are some of the cheapest UK shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some of the UK shares that analysts believe are the most undervalued.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how much Tesla stock could be worth in 1 year! Here’s what it said…

| Dr. James Fox

A little over six months ago, Commerce Secretary Harold Lutnick said that Tesla stock would never be as cheap again.…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Does investing in the FTSE 100 today risk paying too much?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high today. Christopher Ruane ponders what that may mean when hunting for blue-chip…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Can anything save the Diageo share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price has bombed over the past five years, while the FTSE 100 has soared. Could it now…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Check out the Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems share price forecasts – I can see 1 clear winner

| Harvey Jones

Defence stocks are in demand, and that's given the BAE Systems share price a huge push, along with Rolls-Royce and…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Meet the skyrocketing FTSE 250 stock that is crushing Rolls-Royce and Nvidia 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has surged nearly 50% in just over a week and 200% in 12 months, wiping the…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Is the Amazon share price a good indicator of what AI could mean for other stocks?

| Christopher Ruane

The Amazon share price has done brilliantly over the long term. But its recent performance lags AI stars -- yet…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

3 strategies to target passive income in an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Spare £20k in an ISA? Our writer outlines three strategies that could be pursued to target passive income, either now…

Read more »