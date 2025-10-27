Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Meet the 71p UK stock with a 7.1% dividend yield

Meet the 71p UK stock with a 7.1% dividend yield

Jon Smith explains why a UK stock could be an interesting idea for passive income hunters due to a pivot towards digital and streaming services.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finding good value UK stocks that offer generous income payments can be tricky. However, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t any to be found. Here’s one FTSE 250 idea I spotted last week that could be interesting for investors to consider.

Worthy of interest

I’m referring to ITV (LSE:ITV). It’s a well-known UK-based media company operating in three main overlapping business areas: broadcasting, content production, and streaming.

Over the past year, the share price is down a modest 6%. The dividend yield is 7.1%, over double the index average. ITV has a few different avenues where it makes money. A large portion of its income comes from selling advertising across its free‐to‐air channels and on digital/streaming platforms. For example, the full-year results from last year showed its total advertising revenue grew 2% to £1.8bn, with digital ad revenue growing around 15% to £482m (making up 26% of total ad revenues).

It also makes money from ITV Studios, from the content slate it produces, as well as other subscription and direct consumer revenue.

Why the future looks bright

There are several reasons why I think income investors might be interested, based on the fundamental outlook for the company. A big area relates to the growth in the digital and streaming space. Digital advertising is growing much faster than traditional broadcast, which means it could become a much larger revenue driver in the coming years.

Historically, ITV was more heavily reliant on UK broadcast advertising (which is cyclical and vulnerable). The shift toward streaming and higher-margin segments means less exposure to any one weak area.

Besides this area, ITV Studios is well placed to expand. Shows can be made in the UK and then sold internationally to other streaming platforms. After all, many similar companies are looking to purchase high-quality content. Even within the broader group, the fact that ITV can produce content and then distribute and show it on the existing platform is a big advantage over some smaller competitors.

The bottom line

If the business can grow via digital and self-produced content, I believe it can translate to higher revenue and profit. The total dividend for the past few years has held at 5p, but that’s mainly because earnings per share haven’t really jumped. If earnings get a boost as the outlook for growth becomes a reality, I think the dividend will be hiked.

One risk is that both viewership and the subsequent desire to spend on advertising are cyclical and volatile. This means that ad spending and revenue are hard to forecast.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a generous dividend yield, I think ITV has the potential to offer steady income without having the risk of the share price being overvalued any time soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 blue-chip UK stocks below £1 for me to buy right now?

| Stephen Wright

On the hunt for blue-chip stocks to buy, Stephen Wright looks at a REIT in the senior care sector and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much could 1,216 Diageo shares earn me in annual dividends?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at what he could grow his stake in Diageo into by reinvesting dividends to buy more shares…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £12,406 a year from £20,000 in this high-flying FTSE financial star

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial star has risen in price since its strong Q3 trading update, which pushed its yield down. But…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

Up 314%, could one of the UK’s biggest dividend stocks still offer more growth and income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This London-listed dividend stock has paid out more than £9bn in the last five years! Is this a hidden gold…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ dividend growth stocks to buy with £3,000?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers loves to see evidence that a company has frequently upped its shareholder dividends. But is it enough to…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Down 16% since July! Should I buy BT for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This writer weighs up the pros and cons for BT shares before deciding whether he’ll add this FTSE 100 dividend…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend shares are set to pay out nearly £80bn in 2025! Here’s how to get some

| Alan Oscroft

Here's why UK dividend shares could be the best in the world for generating the cash flow to fund our…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Why every passive income investor should have REITs on their radar

| Stephen Wright

Real estate investment trusts don’t have to pay tax on cash returned to investors. And that can be a big…

Read more »