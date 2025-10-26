Member Login
My favourite FTSE 100 growth stock has jumped 15% in a week! Should I buy more?

My favourite FTSE 100 growth stock has jumped 15% in a week! Should I buy more?

Harvey Jones waited a long time before buying this UK growth stock but his patience has been rewarded with a quick early again. What should he do next?

Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m happy to report that my favourite FTSE 100 growth stock has had a bumpy few years. Why would I want it to struggle? Because it finally gave me the buying opportunity I’d been waiting for.

The company in question is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG), which sells financial data, trading and clearing services to global investors. Its shares have powered ahead for years, making them expensive and keeping me on the sidelines.

Big FTSE 100 winner

For a long time, they traded on a lofty price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 35, scaring me away. As a rule, I prefer to buy out-of-favour stocks in the hope of picking them up cheap and benefiting when sentiment turns.

I saw my moment on 10 September and finally jumped in at around £88.90 a share. The London Stock Exchange Group share price had dropped 30% in a year, shrinking the P/E to around 22 times earnings.

The shares dipped soon after and I nearly bought more but hesitated, distracted by all the talk of a possible stock market crash. I wish I’d tuned out the noise, because I missed my chance to average down.

Strong momentum

When the group published its third-quarter results on Thursday (23 October), I didn’t know whether to congratulate or kick myself. It reported total income up 6.4% to £2.22bn, with gross profits up 6.5% at £2.02bn and margins increasing for good measure.

The board also unveiled another £1bn of share buybacks, taking total repurchases to £2.5bn over 12 months, and announced a £170m investment from a group of 11 major banks in its Post Trade Solutions division.

The shares jumped 7% on the day and almost 5% on Friday. At £97.84, I’m sitting on a tidy 10% gain. I buy with a long-term view, but it’s always nice to start strong.

A lower P/E but not cheap

Today the shares trade on a P/E of about 25.7. That’s not cheap, but the company looks good for it. The ‘LSEG Everywhere’ strategy is paying off, integrating AI tools such as Microsoft’s 365 Copilot and expanding into higher-margin analytics and data services.

There are risks, of course. It we do get that crash, the London Stock Exchange Group would be at the sharp end of it. While it’s adopting AI, as always a danger is that it could be replaced by it. It operates in a competitive sector, and rivals could potentially undercut prices. But with solid cash generation and generous buybacks, I see strong long-term potential.

Long-term thinking

So what do the experts say? Consensus broker forecasts suggest a one-year price target of around 12,280p, implying a bumper 25% rise from here. While that’s not guaranteed, it’s something to aim at. Of 19 analysts covering the stock, 16 rate it a Strong Buy and two say Buy. None say Sell. So I’m not the only optimist.

The stock isn’t without risk, but I think it remains one of the FTSE 100’s best long-term growth prospects. At The Motley Fool, we’re barred from buying or selling a company within two full trading days of writing about it. Once that’s expired, I plan to buy more. I just hope the price doesn’t race away first.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

