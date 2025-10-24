Member Login
Could the Shawbrook Bank IPO light up my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Could the Shawbrook Bank IPO light up my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Edward Sheldon has a pile of cash in his Stocks and Shares ISA and he’s wondering if he should apply to buy shares in the Shawbrook Bank IPO.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Edward Sheldon, CFA
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve got cash to burn in my Stocks and Shares ISA right now and I’ve just seen that there’s an Initial Public Offering (IPO) coming up shortly. It’s the IPO of Shawbrook Bank, a UK challenger bank, and it could be the biggest UK listing of 2025.

Should I apply to buy some shares in the IPO? Let’s discuss.

What is Shawbrook?

Founded in 2011, Shawbrook is a ‘specialist’ bank that provides savings accounts, personal loans, business solutions, and property finance for professional investors (such as buy-to-let). It currently has around 540,000 customers.

This company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange before. Back in 2015, it came to the market via an IPO at a valuation of around £725m, however, in 2017, it was acquired by a consortium for around £868m.

In this IPO, the valuation is going to be around £1.8bn to £2bn. That will put it on a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of between eight and nine.

Recent performance

Looking at recent financials, the bank appears to be performing well. For the first half of 2025, it generated:

  • 14% annualised loan book growth
  • 4.4% net interest margin
  • £168.6m underlying profit before tax versus £124.5m a year earlier

One metric that stands out to me is the company’s Trustpilot score. This is currently 4.6/5 – much higher than the scores most other UK banks sport (Lloyds has a score of 1.6).

Should I buy shares?

IPOs are always a little hard to gauge. Sometimes the stocks explode higher and other times they slump.

In this case, my gut feeling is that the stock will do ok immediately after the IPO. However, I don’t expect it to soar. Ultimately, the company is just not that exciting. It’s not a Revolut, for example.

Long-term prospects

In the long run, Shawbrook could potentially be a solid investment. But there are risks around buy-to-let.

I calculate that at the end of June, commercial property loans represented about 42% of the total loan book. This makes the bank vulnerable to regulation that negatively impacts UK property investment (which has been a major trend over the last decade).

My other concern, from a long-term perspective, is scalability (the number one thing I look for in financial stocks). As a UK-focused lender, it’s likely to have limited scalability.

By contrast, if I look at a bank like HSBC (LSE: HSBA), it’s very scalable. For a start, it operates in a vast number of high-growth countries such as China, India, and Taiwan (where demand for savings products is growing rapidly).

Additionally, it’s focusing more on wealth management these days. This is a very scalable area of financial services as rising stock markets tend to continually push assets under management up, increasing income levels for wealth managers.

Of course, big banks like HSBC have their own risks. These companies tend to have complex balance sheets and it’s never really possible to fully understand the risk levels.

But taking a long-term view, I see quite a bit of potential in HSBC (I think the stock is worth considering after its recent pullback).

My call on the IPO

Going back to the Shawbrook IPO though, I think I’m going to sit this one out. The bank does look like a solid entity, however right now, I think there are better opportunities in the market for my money.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

