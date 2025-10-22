Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Top 3 REITs to consider for long-term 5.76% passive income!

Top 3 REITs to consider for long-term 5.76% passive income!

Discover three top REITs that Zaven Boyrazian believes can deliver impressive and sustainable passive income that almost doubles that of the FTSE 100!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) over the last few years has been a bit challenging. Higher interest rates have dragged down property prices, negatively impacting these corporate landlords. But for investors today, that’s also potentially created a ginormous passive income opportunity!

Why? Because with valuations tumbling, not only are these stocks looking dirt cheap, they’re also offering chunky dividend yields. With that in mind, here are three REITs investors may want to take a closer look at – two of which I already own.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Investing in commercial real estate

The three real estate stocks I’ve got my eye on right now are:

  • LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) – a diversified portfolio of logistics, convenience, healthcare and entertainment properties
  • Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE) – a network of self-storage facilities scattered across the UK and expanding into Europe
  • Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) – a specialised portfolio of retail, leisure, and workplace properties

As previously mentioned, these REITs, alongside others, haven’t been terrific performers of late when looking at the share price. But from a dividends perspective, cash has continued to flow into the pockets of shareholders. And looking out to 2026, that trend could accelerate.

Beyond the natural boost from further expected interest rate cuts, each business has its own set of catalysts on the horizon.

  • LondonMetric has a series of lease renewals coming up, opening the door to potential rental uplifts leading to superior net rental income
  • Safestore’s started seeing occupancy levels recover in the UK as demand ramps back up alongside the group’s store expansion
  • Land Securities (Landsec) is restructuring its office portfolio to urban mixed-use while ramping up investments into retail and residential

Combined, this little basket of stocks grants investors broad exposure across the commercial and residential real estate sector with a combined average yield of 5.76% – almost double the 3.2% offered by the FTSE 100.

What to watch

Investing in REITs while their valuations remain depressed could generate some phenomenal long-term returns. After all, it’s no secret that investing towards the bottom of a market or sector cycle can unlock impressive gains.

However, it’s important to recognise that while real estate is undeniably in a downcycle, it’s hard to know whether we have reached the bottom yet.

Inflation’s proven to be much stickier than expected. If it continues to be stubborn, interest rate cuts from the Bank of England could take far longer to materialise than expected. And since all three of these REITs carry significant leverage, that means earnings could continue to be pressured from debt interest expenses.

Something to watch carefully moving forward is the loan-to-value ratio. By comparing the change in outstanding debts of a REIT against its property portfolio, investors can get an early warning sign of potential unsustainability. And if these landlords are forced to sell properties at a discount to raise cash, that could actually destroy shareholder value rather than create it.

The bottom line

Out of these three REITs, LondonMetric and Safestore are my personal favourites, offering the best risk-to-reward ratio, in my opinion. That’s why I’ve already added them to my passive income portfolio. But Landsec also shows some promise, making all three worthy of closer inspection. And, of course, there are also other high-yield real estate opportunities to explore right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc and Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc, LondonMetric Property Plc, and Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Up 1,347% in 5 years! Investors are forgetting how explosive FTSE 100 stocks can be

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks can deliver fireworks, says Harvey Jones. And he picks out one beaten-down bargain that he hopes will…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This one-time penny stock just surged 146% on the Nasdaq! Is it heading higher? 

| Ben McPoland

The Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) share price is up more than 600% inside a week! Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Could a 22% fall in the share price of this FTSE share be a major buying opportunity?

| James Beard

A major drop in the stock market valuation of this FTSE share follows a spat with one of its rivals.…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

A £24,000 monthly second income from an ISA or SIPP! See how much you need to invest

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to generate a highly generous second income stream by investing tax-efficiently in a spread…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

The Fresnillo share price has crashed, but I don’t think it’s game over

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Fresnillo share price has fallen in recent days but points to signs that this isn't…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Next month, could Burberry become an income share again?

| James Beard

With its interim results due soon, James Beard considers whether this FTSE 100 luxury fashion brand could soon regain its…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

The BT share price slides 5% on broker downgrades! Is the 4.5% yield still worth it?

| Mark Hartley

The BT share price has slipped by over 5% in the past month following scepticism from brokers. Mark Hartley wonders…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price has soared – but is the real growth story still ahead?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite rising 140% in the last five years, Andrew Mackie believes there's still more juice in the tank when it…

Read more »