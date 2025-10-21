Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the Barclays share price a steal after its recent fall?

Is the Barclays share price a steal after its recent fall?

Barclays’ share price has pulled back as a result of concerns relating to credit quality in the US. Is this a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays‘ (LSE: BARC) share price has experienced a sharp pullback in recent weeks. Back in September, it was hovering around 390p, yet today it’s near 360p.

Is there an opportunity here for investors? Let’s take a look at what’s going on.

The shares look dirt cheap

At first glance, the shares do look very cheap at present. Looking at the earnings forecast for 2026, Barclays currently trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about seven.

That earnings multiple is well below the UK market average (the average FTSE 100 P/E ratio is about 13). It’s also well below the valuations on other major banks such as JP Morgan, Citigroup, and HSBC.

Note that the average analyst price target is 415p. That’s about 15% above the current share price.

Q3 earnings should be strong

Now, Barclays is set to report earnings for the third quarter of 2025 tomorrow. And I reckon they’ll be good.

The reason I’m relatively confident here is that large US banks reported last week, and their earnings were excellent. Investment banking and trading revenues, in particular, were very strong.

For example, Morgan Stanley saw investment banking revenues jump 44% year on year. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs saw 17% growth in Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) revenue.

Given that Barclays operates in both of these areas, I think its numbers should be decent. Every bank is unique though, so there’s no guarantee that results will be good.

Bad loans in the US

Of course, the big issue in the banking sector right now is bad loans in the US (where Barclays has a lot of exposure). Last week, two US regional banks, Zions Bank and Western Alliance Bank, said that they had been hit by either bad or fraudulent loans, sparking fears of problems in the sector.

In the case of Zions bank, it announced that it would take a $50m loss on two loans. As for Western Alliance Bank, it said it had started a lawsuit alleging fraud.

The problem with issues like this is that when they first appear, it’s often just the tip of the iceberg. As Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, said last week: “I probably shouldn’t say this, but when you see one cockroach, there are probably more. Everyone should be forewarned on this one.

They can also lead to contagion in the banking industry. We saw this in 2023 when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank triggered a loss of confidence that spread to other banks.

Now, in my view, the chances are that Barclays won’t be affected too badly by the current issues. As a Global Systemically Important Bank (GSIB), it’s going to have tighter lending standards than many of the regional banks.

But obviously, there’s some uncertainty here. We can’t rule out some bad loans.

I’m bullish

Overall though, I’m bullish on Barclays shares at current levels. Given its low valuation, I see potential for attractive returns and I think the shares are worth considering for a diversified portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding FTSE shares that look tempting – but I’m not buying yet

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at two high-yielding FTSE shares and explains why their double-digit dividends might not be as safe as…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

National Grid shares keep the lights on for passive-income investors

| Andrew Mackie

As the UK upgrades its energy network, Andrew Mackie is becoming increasingly attracted to National Grid shares, both for income…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in the next 11 days?

| Stephen Wright

Is the stock market going to crash before October is out? Or do investors have more important things to think…

Read more »

British Asian mother and young children enjoying exercise
Investing Articles

£300 a month invested in a Junior SIPP could grow to £581,240 by the time a child reaches 65!

| James Beard

It’s often said that starting early is the key to a financially secure retirement. With this in mind, James Beard…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits a 2-week low, are UK growth stocks losing their shine?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at the ongoing shift in global stock markets and why growth stocks might be…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

While there are bubbles in the stock market, this sector looks dirt cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There’s a lot of froth in the stock market right now. Yet at the same time, there are also a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How big does your ISA need to be to target an £888 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones analyses how much investors need to generate a chunky monthly passive income and a FTSE 100 stock to…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

16% annual return! Why I chose this fund over other Euro ETFs

| Royston Wild

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on European stock markets are surging. Royston Wild discusses one he's added to his portfolio.

Read more »