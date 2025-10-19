Seeking a passive income? 3 low-risk dividend shares to consider

Discover three top dividend shares to consider for long term income — including three our writer Royston Wild himself holds.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There’s no such thing as a guaranteed passive income with share investing. Event the most dependable dividend shares can slash, cancel or postpone dividends when a crisis rears its head.

Oil giant Shell hadn’t cut dividends since 1945 until the Covid-19 pandemic came along. Fellow FTSE 100 stock and utility National Grid had decades of dividend growth behind it before cutting it last year to upgrade the UK’s power grid.

However, investors can take steps to reduce the risk of dividend disappointment. Picking cash-rich companies with diversified revenue streams and economic moats can significantly boost one’s chances of a healthy and reliable long-term income.

With this in mind, here are three top stocks to consider.

HSBC

HSBC (LSE:HSBA) is a share I’ve bought for my own portfolio for passive income. Shareholder payouts have risen strongly since they were slashed during the pandemic. The last time they were cut before that was in the depths of the Great Financial Crisis.

Trouble in China poses a near-term threat to profits and the bank’s share price. Yet I’m optimistic ordinary dividends here should keep growing, supported by the company’s robust balance sheet. Its CET1 ratio was 14.6% as of June, which is the highest among any of the FTSE 100’s banks.

I expect HSBC to remain capitalised, driven by high growth in its Asian regions and ambitious cost-cutting across the group. It’s targeting $3bn worth of cost reductions in the next few years.

The forward dividend yield here is 5.2%.

Primary Health Properties

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) also sits proudly in my portfolio. I’ve used it to leverage the long-term opportunities that come with the UK’s booming elderly population.

The FTSE 250 company is one of the lowest-risk dividend shares out there in my opinion. Under REIT rules, at least 90% of annual rental profits need to be distributed to shareholders. It also operates in the highly defensive healthcare sector where it lets out GP surgeries and other medical buildings.

A large portion of its rental roll is also inflation linked and backed by government bodies.

The trust is vulnerable to changes in NHS policy, but on balance I’m expecting it to remain a lucrative dividend share. Annual payouts have risen every year since the mid-1990s. The forward dividend yield is 8%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) doesn’t have the enormous yields of this REIT nor of HSBC. For 2025 its dividend yield is a healthy if unspectacular 2%.

But don’t click off just yet as what it does have is a long record of strong and sustained payout growth. Dividends have risen for just over 20 years on the spin. Over the past half a decade they’ve risen at an impressive average yearly rate of 8%.

I think it can maintain its position as one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend growth stocks. It’s another very cash generative business, and — despite the threat of high sector competition and failure in any of its products that are risks to the business — I feel cash rewards should keep climbing as global defence spending booms.