The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer thinks investors should take note…

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The easyJet (LSE:EZJ) share price started the week at £4.62, before climbing to £5.10 and then falling back to £4.82. The stock market can be volatile but these are big moves.

The big story has been the possibility of the company being taken over by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). And this is something that I think investors should pay attention to.

Landing slots

Low-cost airline easyJet has been the subject of takeover speculation for some time. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary highlighted this as a possibility recently given the easyJet’s recent lack of growth.

One of the big attractions to buying the FTSE 100 company is it has some important assets. Airports have finite capacities, which makes landing slots in certain locations extremely valuable.

easyJet has attractive positions in Gatwick and Paris. So with its shares trading at around 30% of pre-pandemic levels, another operator might see this as a bargain opportunity.

The stock jumped this week on the news of a potential takeover bid from MSC, before falling back as everyone involved denied any interest. And there’s something important for investors to note here.

Speculation risk

An acquisition offer might mean there’s quick money to be made for anyone who buys the stock at today’s prices. But it’s an extremely risky move and one that could backfire spectacularly.

Various parties might think it’s likely, but there’s no guarantee a concrete offer ever comes in for the company. And that’s not the worst-case scenario.

If the stock falls, easyJet could find itself being acquired below the current share price. That would result in a loss for investors and it’s worth noting analysts are not optimistic about the near future.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating based on rising costs and lower prices. That makes buying the shares and hoping for a takeover look very risky.

Takeover talk

That’s not to say that I completely ignore the possibility of a takeover when I invest. I look for stocks that I think are undervalued and I know there’s a chance a major operator might agree.

It’s not, however, a reason that I buy any stock. As an illustration, consider my investment in DCC, which used to consist of an energy division, a healthcare operation, and a technology business.

When I started buying the stock, I knew the firm had plans to sell off its healthcare and technology units. But I thought the share price looked attractive whether or not this happened.

The growing energy business looked attractive to me – and still does. A recession is always a risk for this type of company, but I’m still looking at the possibility of adding to my investment.

Final Foolish thought

Investors don’t have to – and in my view, shouldn’t – ignore what’s going on in terms of potential takeovers. It’s an important part of understanding the future potential of the business.

A lot of the time, though, this can be a risk. Anticipated offers might never materialise, or they might come at a price that doesn’t generate a good return for existing shareholders.

This is why I think investors shouldn’t buy stocks just on the basis of future takeover potential. But it can be nice when it aligns with a wider investment thesis based on the company’s long-term prospects.