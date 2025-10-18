Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much does someone need to invest in dividend shares to target a £30k passive income at 55?

How much does someone need to invest in dividend shares to target a £30k passive income at 55?

Thinking of trying to use the stock market to set up passive income streams? Our writer considers some of the factors than can help determine the results.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thinking of investing money in dividend shares over time, with the aim of building a long-term passive income stream?

Lots of people do that. With the right approach, it can be lucrative.

So how much does it take and how much passive income might it earn? The first question is easy to answer – such a passive income plan can be adapted to an individual investor’s funds, little or large.

Calculating possible income from dividend shares

The second question, what it might earn, is a bit more complicated. There are three factors that determine how much passive income someone is likely to earn from dividend shares.

One is how much they invest. A second is how long they hold the shares for. The third is what is known as dividend yield: the annual dividends earned expressed as a percentage of what the shares cost.

As dividends are never guaranteed to last, yield can be estimated in advance but the reality may turn out to be different, for better or worse.

Targeting income at a certain age

As an example, let’s work backwards. Imagine someone wants to start earning £30k a year of passive income at age 55.

We will presume that they achieve a compound annual growth rate of 7% for a period and then a dividend yield of 7% at 55. That is slightly over double the current FTSE 100 yield but in today’s market I think it is achievable, sticking to blue-chip shares.

If the investor only has 10 years (because they start at 45), hitting that target will require a monthly investment of almost £2,500.

Starting at 35, they can hit the same target by age 55, by putting in around £830 a month. In other words, doubling the timeline does not mean the monthly contribution is halved. It is more than halved, thanks to the power of compounding.

It is never too late to start investing. But taking a long-term approach can mean time is something that works in your favour, not something you need to race against.

Finding shares to buy

One share I think investors should consider for its passive income potential is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG). The company has what is known as a progressive dividend policy. So it aims to grow its dividend per share annually. In the past few years it has done so and currently the yield stands at 7.8%.

Can that last? On the positive side, the market for asset management is huge and likely to stay that way. M&G has a large customer base in multiple countries, its brand is powerful and it has demonstrated that is able to generate substantial spare cash. That can be used to pay dividends.

What might go wrong? One concern is whether weak performance or rocky markets could lead investors to pull out more funds than they put in, hurting profits. The first half was reassuring this way, but M&G has battled this problem in the past and it remains a risk.

Getting started

Of course, all the above sums may sound fine in theory – but unless someone takes some action, knowing how to earn passive income will not be enough!

A good first step is selecting a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or share-dealing app.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »