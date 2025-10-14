Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 second income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 second income?

Here’s a look at how we might plan to pocket a five-figure annual second income to help fund our retirement, by investing in UK shares.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

More and more, the prospects of a comfortable retirement hinge on building up an independent second income.

What might it take to earn £30,000 per year? It depends on aiming for a realistic annual return — and the sum we then need to accumulate.

Is 7% per year achievable, say from UK dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA? I think so. Let me explain why.

A great track record

Over the past 10 years, Stock and Shares ISAs have averaged a return of 9.6% per year. That doesn’t mean the next decade will be the same. But if we look back 20 years, the FTSE 100 has returned an average of 6.9% per year.

The further back we look, the more we see profits from UK public companies beating other forms of investment.

Do I believe the UK stock market will continue in the winning ways we’ve seen for well over a century now? Let’s put it this way… if working companies can’t continue to generate new wealth, I don’t know where else it’s going to come from.

UK tops for dividends

The UK stock market is brilliant for dividends. In the US, investors might have their sights firmly fixed on stock price growth. But over there, 2% or 3% is considered a good dividend yield.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 tends to average between 3% and 4%. And the top payers in the index can often offer two or three times that. Right now, I count eight stocks with forecast dividends over 6%.

Dividends aren’t guaranteed. But these two facts — the UK’s dividend tradition coupled with a great track record — convince me 7% per year can be achievable.

Nearly half a million!

Put 7% returns together with that £30,000 annual income goal — and we’d need close to £430,000. That’s more than 20 years’ maximum ISA allowance.

But that ignores the effects of compounding. If we can hit 7% per year and reinvest dividends in more shares, it could take less than 14 years.

The amount of the allowance we can use depends on each individual. But by taking a long-term approach, and investing as much as we can every month, these ambitions really can be within reach.

A fat 9% yield

I’m thinking of adding Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) to my ISA holdings, for its forecast 9% dividend yield.

Aside from the yield, I’ve always liked insurance companies for their long-term cash generation potential. Income can be variable though, so there’s probably more risk of dividend ups and downs with a stock like this. And the sector is at risk from economic turmoil perhaps more than most. That’s why I say diversification plus a long-term horizon is a must.

The shares can be a bit volatile too. The Legal & General share price is up 23% over the past five years — but that’s all due to a spike in late 2020. Since then it’s been largely sideways.

Still, if all I want is my dividend cash and I have no plans to sell the shares, the price shouldn’t matter. Well, I say that… but future falls would mean I could buy even more with my reinvested dividend cash!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia’s deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave make its share price crash?

| Stephen Wright

Nvidia's deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave are starting to alarm analysts, but Stephen Wright thinks its share price could benefit…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

9% yield and P/E of just 12! Is this the best value stock on the FTSE today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones did some digging to work out what was his favourite FTSE value stock is -- and discovered that…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Everyone’s talking about a stock market crash! Here’s what I’ll do if it happens

| Harvey Jones

People keep saying that the world is on the brink of a stock market crash. Harvey Jones isn't making any…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT where the Lloyds share price will be in 2030

| John Fieldsend

The Lloyds share price has been flying of late. Can it continue rising until 2030? Here's what ChatGPT has to…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

$100 or $300? Which will come first for the Nvidia share price?

| John Fieldsend

There's a good case to be made the Nvidia shares could be heading up or down very quickly in the…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Analysts forecast the easyJet share price will grow 33% in a year! Today, it’s taken off

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price is defying today's market gloom with a jump on takeover rumours. Harvey Jones looks at whether…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing For Beginners

As silver surges, here are 2 FTSE stocks that could benefit

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how investors can use both active and more passive ways of getting exposure to silver via FTSE…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
US Stock

Why Nvidia stock could be sensitive to a correction in coming months

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers a contrarian view on Nvidia stock, explaining why it could be vulnerable to a move lower due…

Read more »