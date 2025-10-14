Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How does the price-to-value proposition look in National Grid’s share price after its pre-H1 results update?

How does the price-to-value proposition look in National Grid’s share price after its pre-H1 results update?

National Grid’s share price has risen a lot since January on solid results, but how does it look now following the company’s very recent pre-H1 results preview?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid’s (LSE: NG) share price is trading within a whisker of its 23 April 12-month traded high of £11.03. Its current level marks a 20% rise from its 14 January one-year traded low of £9.09.

That said, I believe the stock could still hold significant value, based on my experience as a former senior investment bank trader and longtime private investor.

So, I took a deep look at the core business and ran the key numbers to see what I could find.

The core business outlook

National Grid retains the monopoly for electricity transmission in England and gas transmission across the UK. It provides the same energy needs in the northeastern US, with a focus on New York and Massachusetts. 

It is due to release its H1 fiscal-year 2025/26 results on 6 November, but on 2 October it issued a pre-results update.

As with many of these things, it did not go into great detail, but the overview looked positive. In broad terms, it said H1 performance has been in line with previous forecasts.

One of these is for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in assets of about 10% to fiscal-year 2028/29. Another is for earnings per share (EPS) CAGR of 6%-8% by the same point.

And the final one is for an EPS baseline of 73.3p. The company expects underlying EPS growth to be stronger in the second half of this fiscal year.

The firm additionally highlighted that the US business is likely to make a higher contribution to operating profit in H1 than in the same period last year.

As a point of reference, its full fiscal year 2024/25 results showed profit before tax rising 20% to £3.65bn. EPS rose 8% to 60p.

A key risk for the firm remains the heavy level of government-mandated investment in power infrastructure. National Grid reiterated in the update that total cumulative capital investment of around £60bn from 2024/25 to 2028/29 would continue.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will increase by 11% each year to end-2028/29. These are the driving force for any firm’s share price and dividends long term.

Is the stock undervalued?

The best way I have found to determine any stock’s true worth is the discounted cash flow (DCF) method. This pinpoints the price at which any share should trade, based on underlying business fundamentals.

The DCF analysis indicates that National Grid shares currently trade 10% below their fair value at £10.95.

Therefore, their fair value is £12.17.

I do not find this price-to-value proposition enticing, as market volatility alone could account for it.

I note as well that the stock also looks overvalued on comparative stock measures to its peers. For example, National Grid’s price-to-sales ratio of 2.9 significantly exceeds its competitors’ average of 1.1, indicating substantial overvaluation. These comprise E.ON at 0.5, Engie at 0.6, Enel at 1.1, and Iberdrola at 2.4.

Given this very limited price gap to its fair value, I will not buy the shares at the moment.

I believe there are many better growth stock and dividend share prospects currently available to me.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a stellar retirement income of £3,500 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a bumper passive income in retirement, and highlights…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s £11+ share price worth it on a rare dip?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce share price has soared since January 2023, but there could still be enormous value left in the stock. I…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Time for me to add this 10.1%-yielding FTSE energy giant to my passive income portfolio?

| Simon Watkins

This well-diversified oil and gas giant offers one of the highest dividend yields in any major FTSE index, which can…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

Got £20k? Watch an Aviva shares portfolio grow with compounding

| Andrew Mackie

Aviva shares are up 43% in 2025, but just how much could an investor realistically expect to achieve if they…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE shares to consider this October

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley provides insights into why these three cheap FTSE shares could offer long-term value for investors over the coming…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

With a huge 7.9% dividend yield, how much could £5,000 invested in this UK stock potentially grow to?

| Mark Hartley

While searching out the top dividend yields on the FTSE 100, Mark Hartley considers whether M&G shares would be a…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

As silver smashes through $50, this FTSE 100 stock looks undervalued on the numbers

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he remains bullish on this FTSE 100 precious metals mining stock, despite a 300% rise in…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the red-hot Tesco share price and dividend could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is astonished by the success enjoyed by the Tesco share price in recent years, but wonders whether the…

Read more »