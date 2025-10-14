Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Everyone’s talking about a stock market crash! Here’s what I’ll do if it happens

Everyone’s talking about a stock market crash! Here’s what I’ll do if it happens

People keep saying that the world is on the brink of a stock market crash. Harvey Jones isn’t making any predictions, but he does have a plan in case it happens.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I wish the stock market crash would hurry up and get on with it. People have been predicting one for weeks, months, years – and it still hasn’t happened. How long can we be expected to wait?

I’m joking, of course. There’s always someone somewhere warning that share prices are set to crash and burn. Right now there’s an army of them, including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. It’s not hard to see why.

The AI bubble fear

Markets keep hitting record highs even as the global economy slows. Gold, silver, and Bitcoin are also flying, which makes many nervous. Some of the bubble chatter is downright apocalyptic. October is often volatile and this one’s shaping up no differently.

The latest frenzy is powered by artificial intelligence. Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022, excitement over AI has pushed US indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to the stratosphere. Tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia have surged, while the rest of the economy struggles to keep up. It reminds many of the late-1990s dot-com boom, with ordinary investors desperate not to miss out.

When share prices race ahead of profits, valuations can stretch too far. There’s also the rise of circular investments, with big tech firms ploughing cash into each other’s ventures. It could end badly.

Some say we’re heading for a ‘melt-up’ before the fall, as markets enjoy a pre-meltdown last hurrah. Others think central banks will cut rates and stretch the rally further. The truth? Nobody knows.

Ready for opportunity

I wouldn’t welcome a crash, as it would dent the value of my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). But I’m still 10 years from retirement, which gives it plenty of time to recover. So part of me would welcome lower prices, because I’ve got cash sitting idle in my SIPP. I’d love to grab quality companies sold off for no fault of their own, simply because investors were panicking.

One of my top targets is Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). I added it to my SIPP 18 months ago and I’m sitting on a 45% total return, with roughly 25% from share-price growth and the rest from dividends. The stock yields about 8% and trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. It looks good value to me. In a correction, the shares might take a beating, but that could knock the P/E even lower and bump the yield higher. If that happens, I’d find it almost impossible to resist.

Phoenix is particularly vulnerable because it has around £280bn invested, to cover its insurance liabilities. It would be caught up in any market volatility. The big risk is that an extended downturn could hit profits and cash flow, and force a dividend cut, which would further damage the share price. I still think Phoenix shares are worth considering today, and likely even more so after a crash.

Playing the long game

There are other shares I’d love to buy in a correction. The goal is to grab a low valuation and a fatter yield while others are fearful. But these things just can’t be timed. So I’ll drip my cash into the market over the next few months, taking advantage of any dip or panic we get. Either way, I’ll invest and hold for the long term, whatever the market does.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia’s deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave make its share price crash?

| Stephen Wright

Nvidia's deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave are starting to alarm analysts, but Stephen Wright thinks its share price could benefit…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

9% yield and P/E of just 12! Is this the best value stock on the FTSE today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones did some digging to work out what was his favourite FTSE value stock is -- and discovered that…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 second income?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's a look at how we might plan to pocket a five-figure annual second income to help fund our retirement,…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT where the Lloyds share price will be in 2030

| John Fieldsend

The Lloyds share price has been flying of late. Can it continue rising until 2030? Here's what ChatGPT has to…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

$100 or $300? Which will come first for the Nvidia share price?

| John Fieldsend

There's a good case to be made the Nvidia shares could be heading up or down very quickly in the…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Analysts forecast the easyJet share price will grow 33% in a year! Today, it’s taken off

| Harvey Jones

The easyJet share price is defying today's market gloom with a jump on takeover rumours. Harvey Jones looks at whether…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing For Beginners

As silver surges, here are 2 FTSE stocks that could benefit

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how investors can use both active and more passive ways of getting exposure to silver via FTSE…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
US Stock

Why Nvidia stock could be sensitive to a correction in coming months

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers a contrarian view on Nvidia stock, explaining why it could be vulnerable to a move lower due…

Read more »