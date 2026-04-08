Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to reach a £2,027 monthly passive income?

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to reach a £2,027 monthly passive income?

The new financial year is under way and that means new allowances for the Stocks and Shares ISA! How much might be needing to create big passive income?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.

Image source: Getty Images

The new financial year has begun, and many of us are taking a fresh look at our Stocks and Shares ISAs. These investment accounts allow Britons to invest in thousands of companies in the UK and abroad at the touch of a button. As in every financial year, there will be many stocks that surge in the months to come. But following the recent stock market correction, there could be an abundance of undervalued opportunities to pick from this April.

With the financial year taking us through to 2027, let’s take a look at a thematic £2,027 monthly passive income goal. How much do we need in an ISA to reach that kind of income? And what stocks might be well-placed to take us there?

Drip-feeding

Let’s start by saying that £2,027 every month is nothing to sniff at. It’s a tax-free income higher than the pension and the minimum wage. And the amount required in a Stocks and Shares ISA (assuming we withdraw at 4% a year) is £608,100.

That’s crazy money, really. But here’s the thing. Generally folks don’t chuck in over half a million all at once. The money is drip-fed slowly over the years from a day job. This is actually better too because it allows investments to grow and the amount of cash to be stumped up far less. Most investors who end up with £600k in an ISA won’t have put in anywhere near that much.

How much? Well, over an investing timeline of 30 years and assuming 10% returns then that’s £294 a month. Assuming 8%? That’s £432 a month, and the lower the return rate, the more needs to be invested. There are no guarantees, of course. But the figures sounds a lot more reasonable, and could even be less with good investments.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

One to consider?

One area I’ve been keeping a close eye on lately is mining. The sector hasn’t performed too well of late, but I think there is a fair chance for a company like Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) to outperform in the years ahead. That could make it a good stock for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Why? Well, mining is a notoriously cyclical sector, which means booms and busts are par for the course. After a few fallow years, the Rio Tinto share price rising 30% in the last six months could be the start of a surge.

The company is pivoting towards green energy commodities like copper and lithium. As the world embraces cleaner energy sources like solar panels or wind turbines, these have a chance of being the metals of the future.

There are risks here too. The firm’s cash cow is iron ore, which brings in large sales from China and especially its construction sector. A slowdown in the Asian giant’s economy could make this a poor investment whatever the company itself is up to.

No one can ever predict ahead of time what a new financial year will bring. But if history is anything to go by, then there will be more than a few stocks that rip higher over the period. Perhaps Rio Tinto will be counted in their number.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock the next Tesla?

| Ben McPoland

The NIO share price is up by more than 100% in the past year. Might this Chinese EV firm be…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Is this the beginning of a stock market recovery?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether a stock market recovery is truly on the cards after the US struck a deal…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Up just 1%: what’s going on with Tesco shares now?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Tesco shares after the stock rose less than the rest of the…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Why is everyone suddenly buying this dirt-cheap growth stock?

| Harvey Jones

This beaten-down UK growth stock has suddenly become the centre of attention as investors target its recovery potential. The Iran…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Why is everyone buying Rolls-Royce shares?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares jumped 10% today, even giving mining stocks a run for their money as the FTSE 100 index suddenly…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Up 8%: what’s going on with Lloyds shares today?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at one of the stock market's biggest gainers on Wednesday 8 April after…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Fresnillo share price rebounds as a FTSE 100 top mover after a 30% sell-off — what’s next?

| Andrew Mackie

The Fresnillo share price has surged today — Andrew Mackie asks whether this FTSE 100 mover is signalling a turning…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

The BP and Shell share price are being hammered today – what should investors do?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks are rocketing this morning but the BP and Shell share price are heading the other way. Should…

Read more »