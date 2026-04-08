How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to reach a £2,027 monthly passive income?

The new financial year is under way and that means new allowances for the Stocks and Shares ISA! How much might be needing to create big passive income?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The new financial year has begun, and many of us are taking a fresh look at our Stocks and Shares ISAs. These investment accounts allow Britons to invest in thousands of companies in the UK and abroad at the touch of a button. As in every financial year, there will be many stocks that surge in the months to come. But following the recent stock market correction, there could be an abundance of undervalued opportunities to pick from this April.

With the financial year taking us through to 2027, let’s take a look at a thematic £2,027 monthly passive income goal. How much do we need in an ISA to reach that kind of income? And what stocks might be well-placed to take us there?

Drip-feeding

Let’s start by saying that £2,027 every month is nothing to sniff at. It’s a tax-free income higher than the pension and the minimum wage. And the amount required in a Stocks and Shares ISA (assuming we withdraw at 4% a year) is £608,100.

That’s crazy money, really. But here’s the thing. Generally folks don’t chuck in over half a million all at once. The money is drip-fed slowly over the years from a day job. This is actually better too because it allows investments to grow and the amount of cash to be stumped up far less. Most investors who end up with £600k in an ISA won’t have put in anywhere near that much.

How much? Well, over an investing timeline of 30 years and assuming 10% returns then that’s £294 a month. Assuming 8%? That’s £432 a month, and the lower the return rate, the more needs to be invested. There are no guarantees, of course. But the figures sounds a lot more reasonable, and could even be less with good investments.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

One to consider?

One area I’ve been keeping a close eye on lately is mining. The sector hasn’t performed too well of late, but I think there is a fair chance for a company like Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) to outperform in the years ahead. That could make it a good stock for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Why? Well, mining is a notoriously cyclical sector, which means booms and busts are par for the course. After a few fallow years, the Rio Tinto share price rising 30% in the last six months could be the start of a surge.

The company is pivoting towards green energy commodities like copper and lithium. As the world embraces cleaner energy sources like solar panels or wind turbines, these have a chance of being the metals of the future.

There are risks here too. The firm’s cash cow is iron ore, which brings in large sales from China and especially its construction sector. A slowdown in the Asian giant’s economy could make this a poor investment whatever the company itself is up to.

No one can ever predict ahead of time what a new financial year will bring. But if history is anything to go by, then there will be more than a few stocks that rip higher over the period. Perhaps Rio Tinto will be counted in their number.