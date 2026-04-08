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Has the BP share price rally just run out of steam?

Andrew Mackie looks beyond today’s BP share price fall to explain why cash flow and the oil cycle still support the long-term case.

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Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
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The BP (LSE: BP.) share price is under heavy pressure today (8 April), sliding 8% in early trading as oil markets reacted to signs of de-escalation in the Middle East and improved supply security through the Strait of Hormuz. But after such a powerful rally, is this the moment sentiment flips — or the moment long-term investors step in?

Time to sell?

A ceasefire between Iran and the US was always likely at some point. It was never realistic to assume oil tankers could be blocked indefinitely. The real question for investors is whether this changes the BP investment case.

In my view, it does not. On the surface, the 8% fall in the share price reflects a sharp unwind in oil prices as geopolitical tensions ease and the market begins to price out the ‘war premium’ that had supported crude in recent weeks.

In other words, this looks far more like a macro-driven reset in sentiment than any company-specific deterioration.

What has not changed overnight is the company’s underlying cash-generating engine. Production levels, a refocused upstream strategy, and balance sheet progress all remain intact.

In that sense, today’s move looks less like a structural warning sign and more like a volatility event layered on top of an unchanged investment case.

Cash flows

The oil major’s strategy reset remains the key investment narrative, in my view. Its renewed focus on upstream oil and gas has effectively redefined how the market should think about its financial performance.

Management is targeting a return on average capital employed of more than 16% by 2027, up from around 14% today. In simple terms, this means generating a higher percentage of profit from each pound of capital invested.

Alongside this, the group is guiding towards free cash flow growth at a compound annual rate of around 20%, highlighting the scale of the operational ambition.

At the same time, portfolio simplification is accelerating. The partial sale of Castrol and the disposal of its German refining assets point towards a leaner, more focused and ultimately more cash-generative business model.

That matters for the dividend. Despite heavy write-downs in its low-carbon portfolio and a challenging oil backdrop over recent years, the dividend has still compounded at roughly 11% annually since 2021.

Risks

The obvious near-term risk is that today’s move in oil prices proves the start of a broader reversal back towards the $50-$60 range seen over much of the past two years. That would quickly take considerable heat out of BP’s earnings momentum and temper expectations around cash flow growth.

There are also execution risks as the group leans further into upstream expansion, where project delays, cost overruns, or regulatory shifts can erode returns.

What’s the verdict?

Today’s sharp sell-off is certainly uncomfortable. But the bigger picture is what investors need to focus on.

Years of weak oil prices have meant the industry is no longer in a phase of aggressive overinvestment. In fact, some estimates suggest the sector is now underinvesting in sustaining production by $1bn–$2bn per day.

As rig counts fall and exploration budgets are cut, BP stands out with its renewed upstream strategy, supported by major recent discoveries in Brazil and a stronger production pipeline.

Ultimately, I believe the market will reward growing cash flow over time — which is why BP remains a stock to consider.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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