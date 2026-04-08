Andrew Mackie looks beyond today’s BP share price fall to explain why cash flow and the oil cycle still support the long-term case.

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Has the BP share price rally just run out of steam?

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The BP (LSE: BP.) share price is under heavy pressure today (8 April), sliding 8% in early trading as oil markets reacted to signs of de-escalation in the Middle East and improved supply security through the Strait of Hormuz. But after such a powerful rally, is this the moment sentiment flips — or the moment long-term investors step in?

Time to sell?

A ceasefire between Iran and the US was always likely at some point. It was never realistic to assume oil tankers could be blocked indefinitely. The real question for investors is whether this changes the BP investment case.

In my view, it does not. On the surface, the 8% fall in the share price reflects a sharp unwind in oil prices as geopolitical tensions ease and the market begins to price out the ‘war premium’ that had supported crude in recent weeks.

In other words, this looks far more like a macro-driven reset in sentiment than any company-specific deterioration.

What has not changed overnight is the company’s underlying cash-generating engine. Production levels, a refocused upstream strategy, and balance sheet progress all remain intact.

In that sense, today’s move looks less like a structural warning sign and more like a volatility event layered on top of an unchanged investment case.

Cash flows

The oil major’s strategy reset remains the key investment narrative, in my view. Its renewed focus on upstream oil and gas has effectively redefined how the market should think about its financial performance.

Management is targeting a return on average capital employed of more than 16% by 2027, up from around 14% today. In simple terms, this means generating a higher percentage of profit from each pound of capital invested.

Alongside this, the group is guiding towards free cash flow growth at a compound annual rate of around 20%, highlighting the scale of the operational ambition.

At the same time, portfolio simplification is accelerating. The partial sale of Castrol and the disposal of its German refining assets point towards a leaner, more focused and ultimately more cash-generative business model.

That matters for the dividend. Despite heavy write-downs in its low-carbon portfolio and a challenging oil backdrop over recent years, the dividend has still compounded at roughly 11% annually since 2021.

Risks

The obvious near-term risk is that today’s move in oil prices proves the start of a broader reversal back towards the $50-$60 range seen over much of the past two years. That would quickly take considerable heat out of BP’s earnings momentum and temper expectations around cash flow growth.

There are also execution risks as the group leans further into upstream expansion, where project delays, cost overruns, or regulatory shifts can erode returns.

What’s the verdict?

Today’s sharp sell-off is certainly uncomfortable. But the bigger picture is what investors need to focus on.

Years of weak oil prices have meant the industry is no longer in a phase of aggressive overinvestment. In fact, some estimates suggest the sector is now underinvesting in sustaining production by $1bn–$2bn per day.

As rig counts fall and exploration budgets are cut, BP stands out with its renewed upstream strategy, supported by major recent discoveries in Brazil and a stronger production pipeline.

Ultimately, I believe the market will reward growing cash flow over time — which is why BP remains a stock to consider.