Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap FTSE shares to consider this October

3 cheap FTSE shares to consider this October

Mark Hartley provides insights into why these three cheap FTSE shares could offer long-term value for investors over the coming year.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finding value in FTSE shares this October isn’t easy, but a few names still stand out. I’ve been scanning the index for companies trading on low valuation metrics, particularly those with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 10 — a strong signal that earnings are growing faster than the share price.

And right now, three companies in particular seem worthy of a closer look.

3i Group

Private equity and infrastructure specialist 3i Group (LSE: III) is one of the FTSE 100’s most intriguing performers this year. The firm’s largest holding, Action, is a discount retail chain that’s been expanding aggressively across Europe and driving much of its growth.

The stock’s up around 21.5% in 2025, yet it still trades at a forward P/E ratio of just 6.52 — a remarkably modest valuation for a business with such a solid track record.

Plus, a quick ratio of only 3.31 indicates the group’s liabilities are comfortably covered by liquid assets — so its balance sheet’s no concern.

The main risk here is concentration. With Action accounting for a large chunk of 3i’s portfolio, any operational stumble at the retailer could ripple through to group earnings. Still, I think 3i remains a strong candidate for investors to consider while it trades at this level.

easyJet

Next up is easyJet (LSE: EZJ), which has been caught up in turbulence following a cyberattack in late September. The event shaved around 12% off the share price over the past three months, dragging the stock back to levels that appear undervalued by most metrics.

With a forward P/E ratio of 7 and both revenue and earnings up roughly 9.5% year on year, the low-cost airline’s fundamentals look stronger than its share price suggests. Operating cash flow of £1.64bn supports further growth, although the balance sheet’s a bit stretched, with debt slightly exceeding equity.

The airline faces stiff competition from Ryanair and the lingering risk of fines in Spain related to cabin luggage charges. But with demand for travel still robust and management focused on improving efficiency, I think easyJet could be a tempting recovery story for long-term investors to weigh up.

JD Sports

Finally, JD Sports (LSE: JD) looks like a beaten-down growth stock worth checking out. The sports/fashion retailer’s shares have fallen around 28% over the past year, but a £100m share buyback launched in September suggests management believes the market has overshot.

That said, the company’s debt load is £3.74bn and its liabilities are nearly double its assets. Margins are also under pressure, and if earnings don’t pick up, that could spell trouble.

Still, for investors willing to take on some risk, its valuation looks appealing. It trades at a forward P/E ratio of just 7, implying expectations of a turnaround.

It reported rising revenue but slightly lower profits in its most recent results, broadly in line with forecasts. Encouragingly, cash generation remains strong, with £853m in free cash flow.

Final thoughts

October’s market is full of bargains hiding in plain sight. 3i Group offers stability, easyJet looks primed for a rebound and JD Sports could deliver growth if it gets its finances in shape.

While none are without risk, I think these three FTSE shares are worth considering for investors hunting bargains.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in 3i Group Plc, JD Sports Fashion, and easyJet Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a stellar retirement income of £3,500 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a bumper passive income in retirement, and highlights…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s £11+ share price worth it on a rare dip?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce share price has soared since January 2023, but there could still be enormous value left in the stock. I…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

How does the price-to-value proposition look in National Grid’s share price after its pre-H1 results update?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid’s share price has risen a lot since January on solid results, but how does it look now following…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Time for me to add this 10.1%-yielding FTSE energy giant to my passive income portfolio?

| Simon Watkins

This well-diversified oil and gas giant offers one of the highest dividend yields in any major FTSE index, which can…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

Got £20k? Watch an Aviva shares portfolio grow with compounding

| Andrew Mackie

Aviva shares are up 43% in 2025, but just how much could an investor realistically expect to achieve if they…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

With a huge 7.9% dividend yield, how much could £5,000 invested in this UK stock potentially grow to?

| Mark Hartley

While searching out the top dividend yields on the FTSE 100, Mark Hartley considers whether M&G shares would be a…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

As silver smashes through $50, this FTSE 100 stock looks undervalued on the numbers

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he remains bullish on this FTSE 100 precious metals mining stock, despite a 300% rise in…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the red-hot Tesco share price and dividend could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is astonished by the success enjoyed by the Tesco share price in recent years, but wonders whether the…

Read more »