Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Worried about the State Pension? Here’s what I’m doing about it

Worried about the State Pension? Here’s what I’m doing about it

The Triple Lock that protects the State Pension looks expensive. But Stephen Wright plans to build his own source of passive income in retirement.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It seems – to me anyway – that everyone thinks the Triple Lock that makes the State Pension rise every year is going to have to go sooner or later. So people like me need to take action.

The Triple Lock isn’t up to me directly. But I’m looking to act now to try and reduce the effect any changes might have on my retirement when the time comes.

Triple Lock

The full State Pension right now is £11,973 a year. And the Triple Lock means it increases each year by whichever’s highest out of inflation, average wage increases, or 2.5%. That’s a pretty nice deal, but it’s expensive. There’s disagreement about why and what to do about it, but I’m sensing a growing acceptance that it’s becoming hard to sustain.

If I’m right, thinking about other sources of income in retirement has never been more important. And the stock market’s top of my list.

There’s nothing quite like a government guarantee. But in the best cases, the income generated by owning shares in businesses can even outperform the Triple Lock.

Pension maths

Right now, I think an investor needs a portfolio worth around £299,325 to earn £11,973 a year. That’s based on a 4% average dividend yield, which looks realistic in today’s market.

Projecting ahead 30 years to when I retire, I think the State Pension could reach £29,061 a year (if the Triple Lock stays in place). That’s based on a 3% annual increase. 

Assuming a 4% dividend yield, someone looking to retire at the same time as me will need a portfolio worth £726,525 to have a realistic shot at this. And that might be achieveable.

Starting from scratch, someone who invests £1,000 a month needs a 4.5% average annual return to reach £726,525 within 30 years. And that’s well below the 6.8% FTSE 100 has produced over the long term.

A stock to consider

In terms of specific names, Informa‘s (LSE:INF) stock I like a lot. The firm’s a leader in the trade show industry and high intangible assets mean these events have very attractive unit economics.

With one important exception, the firm’s increased its dividend at a rate above the Triple Lock each year for the last 10 years. In other words, it’s been a growing income stream for investors.

The exception is Covid-19. Remote working proved challenging for live events and this kind of disruption (though hopefully not this specifically again) is a risk for Informa’s trade show business.

Every business however, goes through difficult times and the firm’s rebounded strongly. In a lot of ways, this highlights the company’s resilience, which is crucial for a long-term investment.

Independence

Ultimately, I – and others like me – have a choice when it comes to retirement. We can either hope for the best with the State Pension, or we can think about trying to build our own income streams.

Relying on the State Pension looks risky to me. It’s expensive and decisions about it aren’t in my hands, which is why I’m looking at shares in companies like Informa..

The business made £800m a year in free cash last year with a market value of less than £12bn. It’s firmly on my radar at the moment, but it’s not the only one.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Informa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Informa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

This REIT offers a way onto the London property ladder for less than £2

| Stephen Wright

This FTSE 250 REIT lets future house buyers get exposure to a growing London property market while collecting passive income…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Fancy a £35,000 second income in retirement? Consider buying shares in an ISA

| Royston Wild

Tax breaks, combined with the wealth-building power of the stock market, can make ISA investors a large second income in…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA for a £2,500 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how a Stocks and Shares ISA could unlock retirement wealth -- and a top US shares fund for long-term…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

The great AI stock market crash! Has it already started?

| Alan Oscroft

Talk of a US stock market crash seems to be in the headlines almost every day these days, as stock…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 36% and on a P/E of 11, this value stock looks dirt cheap

| Ben McPoland

This tech stock has been battered by tariffs, tax changes, slowing growth, and more, leaving it looking like a potential…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares pay £1.5bn a week in dividends! Meet 3 top income stocks to consider

| Royston Wild

Discover three FTSE 100 dividend shares that Royston Wild believes could deliver robust passive income even in tough times.

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

P/E ratios of only 8.1 and 9.2! Here are 2 of the FTSE 100’s cheapest stocks

| John Fieldsend

Single-digit price-to-earnings ratios are sometimes a sign a stock is trading below its true value. Here are two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT where the Rolls-Royce share price will finish the year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through whether the Rolls-Royce share price can continue to rally, based on his own view, which thinks…

Read more »