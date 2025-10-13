Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is BP’s sub-£5 share price set to rocket after activating huge Iraq oil deal?

Is BP’s sub-£5 share price set to rocket after activating huge Iraq oil deal?

BP’s share price has gained since the beginning of Q2, but Simon Watkins thinks it could soar on huge new oil and gas deals following its strategic reset.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP’s (LSE: BP) share price has been on a bullish run since April. That was when it announced it had purchased 9m shares as part of the buyback programme started in February. Such programmes tend to support share price gains, and this one ended a previous losing streak.

This had been caused by reports that activist investor Elliott Management had increased its stake in BP and was pushing for strategic change.

It was rumoured that it wanted the firm to accelerate the shift away from green energy and towards fossil fuels announced in February. This was opposed by many shareholders who voted against the reappointment of Helge Lund as BP’s chair.

After his eventual reappointment and the reiteration of the strategic shift, I added to my holding. Since then, there have been several major new oil and gas developments that have supported BP’s share price.

The $25bn deal

The most recent was the 2 October activation of a $25bn (£18.73bn) five-pronged energy megadeal in Iraq. This focuses on five huge oil fields in the northern Kirkuk area.

These are estimated to hold 9bn barrels of oil reserves, plus ‘associated’ gas. This is gas captured during the oil drilling process, which can then be used for domestic power or exported.

The average cost to recover a barrel of oil in Iraq is the joint lowest in the world – at $2-$3 per barrel (pb). The current global benchmark Brent oil price is around $63 pb.

Iraqi’s Oil Ministry and BP have agreed a preliminary production target of 328,000 barrels per day (bpd). This is expected to rise to at least 450,000 bpd within the next two to three years. The project will last 25 years, but the contract can be renewed.

The other major finds

Just before this, BP also announced it will go ahead with the $5bn Tiber–Guadalupe offshore drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico. This is part of its target to increase its US oil output to over 1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day by 2030. The ‘oil equivalent’ measure reflects the energy content of different fuels (such as gas) in terms of one crude oil barrel’s worth of energy.

And on 4 August, BP announced the supergiant Bumerangue offshore oilfield find in Brazil. Although no definitive reserves numbers have been released, industry estimates are that it may hold up to 2.5 billion boe. This could produce up to 400,000 boe per day for decades, and BP has a 100% stake.

My investment view

A risk to BP is that oil and gas prices enter a prolonged bearish trend. That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will increase by a stellar 30% a year to end-2027. And it is growth here that powers any firm’s share price and dividends higher over time.

In tandem with this, analysts project that BP’s dividend yield will rise to 6.1% by end-2027. The current FTSE 100 average is 3.3%.

Meanwhile, a discounted cash flow valuation shows BP shares are 57% undervalued at their current £4.20 price. Therefore, their fair value is £9.77, and in my experience assets converge to their fair value over time. So I expect the shares to rocket in price long term.

Consequently, I will buy more of the stock very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE growth stock has jumped another 10% on a huge contract win!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones woke up to the news that his number one growth stock has done it again, after some really…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides a list of the highest-yielding options to consider for investors who want to push the boat out…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I could make £16,771 a year in dividend income over time from another £20,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 gem!

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins has held shares in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial stock for years and thinks the time may be…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows that warrant attention today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 shares are out of favour right now. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon believes they're capable of outperforming…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £20,000 in an ISA today could be worth in 10 years…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the right type of ISA, a sound investment/risk management strategy, and a long-term mindset, the results can be fantastic.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No retirement plan? Here’s how a stock market crash could help!

| Mark Hartley

Most investors fear a stock market crash, but for those who are prepared, it can be an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Tesco share price could reach £…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Tesco share price has more than double the average UK stock market return in the last 12 months. But…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

Experts reckon generative AI could add billions to the value of these 5 FTSE 100 stocks

| James Beard

These FTSE 100 stocks stand to gain from the fourth industrial revolution that’s disrupting many industries. James Beard takes a…

Read more »