Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for BT shares through to 2028!

Here’s the dividend forecast for BT shares through to 2028!

Dividends on BT shares are tipped to keep growing over the next three years. Royston Wild examines the robustness of City estimates.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT (LSE:BT.A) shares have risen by more than quarter in the year to date. Yet despite these gains, the FTSE 100 share still offers dividend yields ahead of the broader UK blue-chip share index.

This reflects City expectations that dividends will keep rising over the short-to-medium term. Should investors consider buying the telecoms giant for passive income today?

Dividend growth

Financial year to March…Dividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20268.29p1.6%4.6%
20278.67p4.6%4.8%
20288.97p3.5%4.9%

As I mentioned, dividend yields for BT shares comfortably beat the Footsie‘s long-term yield of 3%-4%. You’ll also notice from the table that annual dividend growth is expected to ramp up in 2027 and 2028 from this financial year’s expected levels.

Dividend forecasts are underpinned by predictions of sustained earnings growth over the period. They’re also reinforced by BT’s efforts to cut costs and transition customers onto fibre broadband and 5G packages, giving a healthy cash flow boost.

Dividend cover

But, of course, estimates such as these can never be guaranteed. So it’s worth us considering how robust these predictions are based on the company’s expected profits and the health of its balance sheet.

First let’s look at dividend coverage. This determines how well predicted earnings are covered by the earnings brokers have tipped.

A reading of two times and above provides a wide cushion of safety, but BT falls short of this security benchmark. Coverage is 1.7 times for this year, and 1.8 times for the following two.

This is deeply concerning given BT’s long-running struggle to grow sales. Revenues dropped 3% in the April-June quarter, latest financials showed, as tough economic conditions persisted and competitive pressures intensified.

Both factors could remain in play through to 2028. On the plus side, the company’s forecast-topping cost-cutting programme should help support earnings.

Balance sheet

Yet, dividend cover isn’t the be-all-and-end-all when it comes to assessing a stock’s dividend prospects. It’s also worth paying close attention to the balance sheet.

The bad news for investors is things don’t look any better on this front.

Net debt at BT remains colossal, at £19.8bn as of March. Lower capital expenditure for fibre broadband rollout and streamlining efforts could help bring that down. But telecoms is a notoriously capital-intensive industry, and with the firm also has a large pension deficit to deal with. In short, the company’s financial foundations look far from robust.

The verdict

Given all this, the possibility that the telecoms giant could miss dividend forecasts merits serious thought from potential investors. Whether one is considering BT shares from a growth or a passive income perspective, I believe the risks of investing here outweigh the potential rewards.

For this reason, I think stock investors should consider buying other shares for passive income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE growth stock has jumped another 10% on a huge contract win!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones woke up to the news that his number one growth stock has done it again, after some really…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides a list of the highest-yielding options to consider for investors who want to push the boat out…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I could make £16,771 a year in dividend income over time from another £20,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 gem!

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins has held shares in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial stock for years and thinks the time may be…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Is BP’s sub-£5 share price set to rocket after activating huge Iraq oil deal?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has gained since the beginning of Q2, but Simon Watkins thinks it could soar on huge new…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows that warrant attention today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 shares are out of favour right now. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon believes they're capable of outperforming…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £20,000 in an ISA today could be worth in 10 years…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the right type of ISA, a sound investment/risk management strategy, and a long-term mindset, the results can be fantastic.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No retirement plan? Here’s how a stock market crash could help!

| Mark Hartley

Most investors fear a stock market crash, but for those who are prepared, it can be an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Tesco share price could reach £…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Tesco share price has more than double the average UK stock market return in the last 12 months. But…

Read more »