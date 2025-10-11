Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in a Cash ISA? Here’s how you can target £1,500 a month in passive income

£20,000 in a Cash ISA? Here’s how you can target £1,500 a month in passive income

Here’s how to take an ISA lump sum and begin the journey towards earning £18,000 a year in passive income with high-yield dividend stocks.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By earning passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA, investors can use the tax-free gains to fund a more lavish lifestyle. And while it does take a bit of time, a £20,000 lump sum ISA investment is more than enough to get the ball rolling and earn a chunky second income stream, perhaps even up to £18,000 a year. Here’s how.

Establishing portfolio targets

Historically, the stock market has offered a 4% annual return through dividends. But even with UK shares reaching record highs, there are still plenty of income stocks offering yields higher than 6%.

By focusing on these enterprises, a portfolio can match this payout. And at 6%, the amount of capital needed to generate an £18,000, or £1,500 monthly, passive income works out to £300,000.

Obviously, that’s quite a bit more than £20,000. But thanks to compounding, investors can gradually build to this target over time. By reinvesting dividends paid in the short-term and assuming the stocks match the market’s average 4% annual capital gain, a £20,000 ISA portfolio can grow into £300,000 in roughly 27 years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

High-yield opportunities

There are currently 46 stocks across the FTSE 350 offering a dividend yield of 6% or more. That’s a fairly diverse selection of investment options, especially since these businesses span multiple industries and target markets.

However, as every seasoned investor knows, having a high yield doesn’t guarantee high investment returns. In fact, often the higher the payout, the more likely a potential decline is on the horizon, as it’s often an early warning signal of increased risk ahead. As such, it’s critical to carefully scrutinise each opportunity.

For example, Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) currently offers a jaw-dropping 9.2% dividend yield, yet the stock has been seemingly stuck on a downward trajectory since early 2021. At least, that was the case until April when its market cap finally started recovering.

A hidden income opportunity?

The emerging markets asset manager has had to endure a rough couple of years, as international investment opportunities in developing markets dried up following global economic slowdowns.

Apart from falling asset prices, weak investor sentiment’s only compounded the difficulties, resulting in a significant reduction in its assets under management today compared to a few years ago. Yet despite this headwind, dividends have continued to flow into the pockets of shareholders.

Management appears to be confident of better times ahead. And to be fair, the firm’s already started seeing client net outflows moderate as emerging market stocks begin to recover. In fact, the MSCI Emerging Market Index is up a massive 37.8% since April – supporting Ashmore’s recent recovery streak.

However, with £120m of dividends being paid out versus only £49m generated from operating cash flow, the group’s using up its financial resources to maintain shareholder rewards. In the long term, this isn’t sustainable. And if the suspected recovery in net client inflows and, subsequently, management fees fails to materialise as expected, a dividend cut could be inevitable.

This risk’s why the yield’s so high. And it’s one that investors must carefully consider when building out a passive income portfolio. Personally, I’m exploring other 6%+-yielding opportunities in the market today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £587 of extra income each week?

| James Beard

To try and generate an extra income stream, our writer invests in the UK stock market. But what does he…

Read more »