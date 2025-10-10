Mark Hartley explores how Secure Trust Bank’s 236% surge is outpacing global stocks, even S&P 500 giants. Can the small-cap lender’s growth keep going?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Meet the small-cap UK bank that’s leaving both S&P 500 and FTSE 100 giants in the dust

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Secure Trust Bank (STB), a £220m Solihull-based operation, has been turning heads in UK financial circles this year. Earlier this week, the share price was up 235%, outpacing nearly every FTSE 100 and S&P 500 company besides Fresnillo and Robinhood Markets.

After a trading update on Thursday (9 October), those gains fell to around 172%. Still, it remains well ahead of leading Nasdaq stocks like Palantir, up only 142%.

It raises an intriguing question: is it just a flash in the pan or a contender for bigger things in UK banking?

A closer look

Secure Trust is a retail and commercial banking group organised into segments such as Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. Founded in 1952 and floated in November 2011, it has steadily built a niche in specialist lending and deposit gathering.

One of the boldest recent moves was its decision in July to halt new vehicle financing. The aim is to slash more than £25m of operating costs by 2030 and boost return on equity (ROE). Since that announcement, the stock has jumped roughly 43.7%. In early September, the bank also appointed a new CEO, signalling a further strategic refresh.

In its H1 2025 results, Secure Trust delivered revenue of £540.6m and earnings of £32.4m, yielding a net margin of 5.99%. At that level, forward valuation multiples look tempting. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 5.28 and a price-to-book (P/B) of 0.6, the market might be undervaluing what it sees.

The balance sheet is modest for a bank: debt-to-equity runs around 0.95 but return on invested capital (ROIC) is weakish at 3.08%. It also pays an annual dividend of 42p per share with a payout ratio of 27.5%, offering a yield of 2.89%.

Risks to consider

While the decision to exit vehicle finance could free capital and reduce volatility, the segment has historically been one of the higher-yielding parts of its loan book. As noted in this week’s trading update, the move has led to higher-than-anticipated impairment charges. Subsequently, it now expects FY underlying profit before tax to fall below market expectations.

With already low ROIC, improving capital efficiency is essential. Another risk lies in regulatory and economic pressures — banking is tightly regulated and sensitive to macro conditions. In tougher economic periods, smaller or lesser-known banks may struggle for visibility or lose ground to larger, more established names.

Changes in compliance rules or capital requirements could impose unexpected costs. Additionally, competitive pressures in lending, deposit pricing, and switching behaviour could squeeze margins further.

Thus, although the undervalued company’s recent rally is impressive, it’s crucial to weigh execution risk, capitalisation risk, and regulatory exposure.

My verdict

In my view, Secure Trust is worth considering for both value and income investors – provided the caveats are acknowledged. The exit from vehicle lending and ongoing cost savings could unlock better returns, and the recent surge doesn’t look completely detached from fundamentals.

That said, the banking sector’s competitive and the regulatory landscape is unforgiving, so any exposure should be balanced and diversified.

All things considered, it’s an interesting example of how a smaller UK bank might outpace larger rivals. For investors interested in emerging finance, Secure Trust Bank is one to keep tabs on in the months ahead.