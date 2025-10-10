Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

Is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

The Rolls-Royce share price has smashed expectations over the past three years, delivering unmatched growth. Is there any value left?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price has surged because it’s a quality company delivering unexpected good results over a surprisingly long period of time. This has rightly caught the eye of UK retail investors who have been very keen to get a piece of the action.

However, stocks can’t sustain this momentum forever. And while I’m not saying Rolls-Royce shares won’t go up from here, there’s certain some evidence that the stock’s trading closer to fair value than it has at any point over the past three years.

So how do we know it’s closer to fair value? Well, here are a few signs.

Firstly, it’s trading with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44. In other words, investors are willing to pay £44 for £1 of earnings. That’s a lot higher than the index average, around 15 times.

And while the company’s expected to deliver really impressive earnings growth throughout the medium term, the stock’s price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 2.6. This is much higher than the typical threshold for good value. In fact, the sector average is 1.83.

What’s more, it’s also trading slightly above its average price target. This suggests analysts believe the stock should be worth slightly less than it’s trading for. However, institutional analysts really aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

Still an amazing company

As an investor, I want to buy great companies, ideally at the right price. And Rolls-Royce is certainly a great company. Why is that?

Rolls-Royce boasts a powerful economic moat built on technology, scale, and customer lock-in. The firm’s engines power roughly half of all widebody aircraft worldwide, giving it strong switching barriers and long-term visibility.

This technological leadership extends to other segments including defence and now nuclear. Heavy R&D spending — £1.3bn in 2024 — further strengthens its technological lead, while it remains diversified with several high-margin income streams.

Valuation hits limits

However, much of Rolls-Royce’s outperformance in 2025 reflects the strength of global travel demand. Consumer intent for travel remained near four-year highs as of July, despite inflation and a tightening labour market.

This momentum directly benefits Rolls-Royce’s ‘Power by the Hour’ model, driving H1 2025 revenue up 10.6% to £9.1bn and operating margin to 19.1%. Civil Aerospace led the rebound, achieving an impressive 24.9% adjusted margin amid strong aftermarket demand.

Investors have also been getting very excited about the firm’s positioning in the small modular reactor sector. However, there comes a point when we have to ask ourselves whether the company’s operational trajectory can support more positive price action.

My belief, as a shareholder in Rolls-Royce, is that we will see some steady growth when annualised over the long run. However, for now, there may be clearer value opportunities elsewhere on the market.

I’ve frequently spoken about Rolls-Royce’s peer, Melrose, which I believe is still undervalued despite a 57% jump over the past six months. The market remains full of opportunities for investors who are willing to do the research.

I believe Rolls-Royce shares are worth considering, but other stocks are worthy of more consideration!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher… and the Bank of England’s getting nervous

| James Beard

The Bank of England has issued a warning that some equity valuations are looking stretched. Our writer considers the implications…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Meet the small-cap UK bank that’s leaving both S&P 500 and FTSE 100 giants in the dust

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Secure Trust Bank’s 236% surge is outpacing global stocks, even S&P 500 giants. Can the small-cap…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the best time to start a SIPP

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP is a great vehicle for taking control of your retirement. Dr James Fox explains how it can be…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why gold prices could keep soaring!

| Royston Wild

Gold prices have surged in 2025. Here Royston Wild explains why they could keep climbing, and discusses an ETF investors…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to add alternative investments like gold, private equity, and property to a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible to gain exposure to all kinds of asset classes including commodities, property,…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Has Lloyds (and its share price) had a lucky escape?

| James Beard

Following an announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority, investors breathed a sigh of relief and sent the Lloyds share price…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Why the next stock market crash could be this decade’s best buying opportunity

| Andrew Mackie

This Fool explains why he's waiting on the sidelines for the right moment as a stock market crash could finally…

Read more »