Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How the stock market can change your life

How the stock market can change your life

Over the long term, the stock market can provide life-changing financial returns. So it’s a shame that so many Britons choose to avoid it.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of Britons steer clear of the stock market. Viewing shares as too risky, they opt to put their money into Cash ISAs or savings accounts instead.

This is a real shame, in my view. Because while shares do have their risks, the stock market really can change your life.

£435,000 from a £1,300 investment

There’s probably no better example of this than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares. The largest business in the world today, Nvidia’s a US company that designs high-powered computing hardware (GPUs) for artificial intelligence (AI ) applications.

Ten years ago, shares in this company were trading for just $0.64 when we account for the stock splits that have taken place over the last decade. However today, they trade for $188.

That means that someone who had put $2,000 into the stock as an investment a decade ago (around £1,300 back then), and just left it to grow, would now have around $588,000 (about £435,000), ignoring fees and taxes. For most people, that’s a life-changing amount of money.

Of course, Nvidia wasn’t a mainstream stock in 2015. Back then, it was mainly a video game hardware company and quite niche. However, had someone held an interest in the stock market at that point, they may have heard about its potential. Note that CNBC host Jim Cramer has been talking up the tech stock for over a decade now (he actually named his dog ‘Nvidia’ in 2017).

He was recently saying that these days, people in the street come up to him and tell him they’ve made a million dollars or more from that stock alone, thanks to his mentions.

Now, I’m not saying that Nvidia is a strong Buy to consider today. I still like it for the long term due to its dominant position in the AI industry, but it has had an incredible run over the last few years and could be due a pullback in the near term.

Note that it’s very much a higher-risk stock as it operates in a highly cyclical (up and down) industry. Anyone who has made a fortune from it has most likely had to tolerate some enormous, gut-wrenching (50%+) share price swings along the way.

Many opportunities in the market today

I should also point out that shares like Nvidia are quite rare. Most stocks don’t perform anything like this (low-quality companies often provide lousy returns).

There are plenty of great stocks in the market that could be worth checking out though. Today, we’re in the middle of a powerful technology revolution that is creating incredible opportunities for investors.

Within industries such as cloud computing and data, AI, e-commerce, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and digital payments, there are many companies growing at breakneck speed. And a lot of these are generating great returns for investors in the process.

To my mind, the key is to find companies with high revenue growth, strong competitive advantages (ideally they offer products or services that competitors can’t easily replicate), great management teams, and solid financials. And then build a diversified portfolio to reduce stock-specific risks.

If you’re looking for investment ideas, you can find plenty right here at The Motley Fool.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two multiracial girls making heart sign against red background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250’s lagging behind the FTSE 100 — but I’m not selling these top dividend stocks!

| Mark Hartley

Despite stalling at pre-Covid highs, Mark Hartley explains why he’s holding two FTSE 250 dividend picks he thinks still deserve…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How many dividend shares do I need on the FTSE 100 to net a £10k annual passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how many FTSE 100 dividend shares could deliver £10k in annual passive income and which stocks income…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Growth stocks vs income stocks: the pros and cons

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the key differences between growth and income stocks — and why the best investors often hold…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,259 shares in this dividend stock with a 7.75% yield

| Stephen Wright

When stocks have high dividend yields, it’s worth trying to figure out why. So what’s worrying investors about Supermarket Income…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

These 3 UK stocks are rumoured to be takeover targets

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

More than 40 UK stocks have been takeover targets so far in 2025. Could these three be next and are…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

As gold stocks surge, here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m considering buying

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains why gold stocks remain an attractive asset class, and reveals a FTSE 100 mining stock on his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the best FTSE 100 quarterly-paying dividend stocks?

| John Fieldsend

There are only eight companies on the FTSE 100 that pay dividends every three months. Which of them might be…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

10 reasons why the FTSE 100 could hit 10,000 by Christmas!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE leading index of UK shares has just reached record peaks above 9,500 points. Can it keep going? Royston…

Read more »