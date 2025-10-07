Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Want £1,500 a month second income at retirement? Here’s the ISA size to aim for

Want £1,500 a month second income at retirement? Here’s the ISA size to aim for

With the latest data from HMRC highlighting that Cash ISAs remain the choice for most, this Fool argues that savers could be missing out.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Achieving financial freedom with an ISA is a laudable aim. However, obtaining a yearly passive income of £18,000 in retirement will be challenging for most because they do not maximise the opportunity of getting their hard-earned money to work for them.

Cash ISAs are king

In the last financial year, for every new Stocks and Shares ISA opened, an equivalent of 2.42 Cash ISAs was opened. Even more starkly, of a total ISA savings market of £103bn, over two-thirds are stashed in Cash ISAs. The full breakdown is shown in the chart below.

Data source: HMRC

In my opinion, this weighting is skewed incorrectly. Today, the average Cash ISA yields about 4%. But, over the long term, the FTSE 100 has generated average annualised returns of 6.5% and the S&P 500, 10.5%.

Compounding gains

An individual looking for a second income of £1,500 a month at retirement will need to have accumulated an ISA pot worth £450,000. But thanks to the magic of compounding, small changes in annual percentage returns add up to huge differences when measured over decades.

The following chart plots a yearly ISA contribution of £5,000 for 25 years attracting different annual returns. A 10% return would get comfortably to the target. But a 4% return would take 39 years – way beyond the parameters of the graph.

Chart generated by author

Stock picking

Achieving a 10% return for 25 years is undoubtedly no mean feat. But for someone willing to invest in individual stocks, it is a realistic target.

Since the turn of the millennium, many FTSE 100 stocks have been multi-baggers. These include Unilever, Associated British Foods, Diageo, Bunzl, and Rolls-Royce. As Warren Buffett once said: “let your winners run”. They will almost certainly comfortably outrun your duds.

Outside of luck, one is only ever likely to identify a handful of such stocks during an investing lifetime. This is where dividend stocks can really help supercharge a portfolio.

Dividend plays

Not all high-yielding stocks are created equal. I primarily look for a solid track record of raising dividends. Take pension and life insurer Phoenix (LSE: PHNX). Over the past 10 years, the dividend has been raised by 32%. Today, it yields a whopping 8.4%.

Both the sustainability of its dividend and future increases are tied to three financial metrics. Firstly, and most importantly, operating capital generation (OCG). At H1 2025, OCG stood at £705m. Of that amount, £274m was paid out in dividends.

Secondly, solvency coverage ratio. Currently at 175%, this signifies a strong balance sheet with plenty of options for capital investment. Finally, distributable reserves of the company are extremely healthy at £5.5bn, up 20% on 2024.

Of course, there are risks here. An ongoing challenge for the business is continued outflows from its various funds, particularly those relating to pension savings. In a highly competitive industry, this could put pressure on future margins.

But zooming out to take in the bigger picture, there is a lot to like about the business. On top of ageing demographics, a shift to defined contribution workplace pension schemes has resulted in individuals taking an increasing interest in ensuring they are saving adequately for retirement. For those seeking passive income, it is certainly a stock to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 stocks smashing new highs in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

This writer is enjoying the benefits of a rising market with these five shares in his ISA and SIPP. But…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

| John Fieldsend

One of the biggest FTSE 100 names has its eyes on spectacular growth over the next five years. Is this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Be ready for a stock market crash in 2026

| Ben McPoland

More chief executives and people on Wall Street are concerned that the stock market is currently in an artificial intelligence-inflated…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock a month ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been some month for Tesla stock! Here's how the electric vehicles manufacturer performed in the last few weeks.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in JD Sports shares just 1 week ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is delighted by the recent turnaround in JD Sports shares' fortunes, but suspects the FTSE 100 stock still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Here’s why the OpenAI deal could be huge for AMD stock long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest news concerning AMD stock after a 24% jump yesterday and explains why things could…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can ChatGPT help me find the best FTSE or S&P 500 stocks to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Identifying the best stocks to buy for an investment portfolio is never easy. Are generative AI apps like ChatGPT the…

Read more »