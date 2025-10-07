Member Login
Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income powerhouse.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the right approach, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a lucrative way to try and earn passive income.

Of course, it helps to have realistic expectations and a long-term approach.

Someone could target a four-figure monthly passive income in the form of dividends using a spare £20k to put such an approach into practice. Here’s how.

Letting dividends earn dividends

There are a couple of key elements that help explain how this plan works.

One is dividends. A dividend is spare money a company has generated that it pays out to shareholders. This is never guaranteed to happen (or keep happening), so it is important for an investor to choose carefully when investing their Stocks and Shares ISA.

Another element is compounding – basically reinvesting the dividends, so hopefully they in turn can earn dividends.

Compounding £20k at 8% annually for 30 years, it ought to grow to a size where an 8% dividend yield would be equivalent to £1,342 of dividends per month on average. Of course, it is important to remember that in 30 years’ time almost £1,400 will be worth a lot less than it is today.

Focus on quality businesses

Is an 8% compound annual growth rate realistic?

The current FTSE 100 dividend yield is 3.3%. Some blue-chip shares offer much higher dividend yields though.

Not only that, but the compound annual growth rate includes any share price gains, not just dividends. Conversely, share price declines would eat into it.

On balance, I do see a target 8% compound annual growth rate as potentially achievable.

To try and do so, I think an investor ought to focus on trying to fill their Stocks and Shares ISA with a diversified range of shares in high-quality, proven businesses.

Long-term dividend prospects

As an example of the sort of dividend share I think investors should consider, I would point to FTSE 100 insurer Aviva (LSE: AV).

Insurance is an industry that benefits from resilient long-term demand. With its long underwriting experience, Aviva is well-placed to price risks appropriately.

It has economies of scale too, thanks to being the UK’s largest insurer. While it has some overseas operations, in recent years Aviva has focused on consolidating its strong position in its home market, for example through its takeover of rival Direct Line.

That could help it to keep growing and also boost its profit margins, by cutting out duplicate functions. However, integrating acquisitions can lead to management taking eyes off the ball when it comes to the core business and I see this as a risk for Aviva.

It cut its dividend per share in 2020 but has since been growing it handsomely each year. The current yield is 5.4%.

Making smart choices from the first step

The share price performance and any dividends paid are not the only factors that help determine how much income the ISA generates. Fees, commissions and charges can eat into it.

So it makes sense in my opinion for an investor to spend some time choosing the right Stocks and Shares ISA for their own needs.  


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

