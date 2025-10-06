Member Login
By 2026, the Lloyds share price could turn £5,000 into…

In just 12 months, the Lloyds share price has transformed a £5,000 initial investment into £7,100 – more than triple the FTSE 100! But can it do it again?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last 12 months have been pretty impressive for the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price. While the UK bank stock has historically been quite stable, the benefits of higher interest rates and a favourable Supreme Court ruling have helped push its market-cap up by a solid 42%.

That’s enough to turn a £5,000 initial investment into £7,100 – not bad considering the FTSE 100 is only up around 14%. So now the question becomes, how much money could investors make over the next 12 months if they invest £5,000 today?

What the experts say

As one of Britain’s most popular stocks, Lloyds garners a lot of attention from institutional investors. And right now, 18 of these analyst teams are tracking the enterprise, 11 of which believe the shares are still worth buying right now.

Of all these bullish experts, Jefferies currently stands out as the most optimistic. In fact, its forecast suggests the Lloyds share price will finally surpass the £1 threshold for the first time since 2008 within the next 12 months, landing at 103p. JP Morgan‘s the second most optimistic, with a price target of 98p – just shy of the £1 threshold.

Compared to where the stock’s trading today, that suggests a capital gain of up to 24%. And when throwing in an additional 4% gain from dividends, a £5,000 investment today could grow into £6,400 by October next year.

While that’s not as impressive as what’s been delivered over the last 12 months, it’s still more than triple what the UK stock market delivers on average. As such, Lloyds definitely merits a closer look.

What to watch

Jefferies’ and JP Morgan’s projections are based on similar assumptions. Both expect the bank to continue benefiting from higher net interest margins, thanks to its interest rate hedging portfolio.

While lending margins will eventually start to fall over time, the intermediate proceeds being allocated towards aggressive buybacks support a higher share price. This is only compounded by the investments being made into boost operating efficiency to grow the all-important return on tangible equity (RoTE).

However, even with these drivers, both firms have identified key risks that could result in the Lloyds share price falling short of expectations. If the Bank of England starts cutting interest rates faster than expected, margin compression could accelerate, shortening Lloyds’ ongoing buyback spree.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that Lloyds generates a significant chunk of lending income from mortgages, where demand is currently being suppressed by weaker macro conditions. Should the British economic situation worsen, the loan book could struggle to grow while impairment charges climb.

The bottom line

All things considered, Lloyds appears to be in a much stronger financial and operational position compared to a few years ago. And even with interest rates slowly normalising, so long as they don’t return to zero, the bank stock should have an easier time expanding compared to the last 15 years.

As such, investors interested in gaining exposure to the banking industry may want to consider taking a closer look. But personally, I’m exploring other opportunities within the finance sector that could be even more promising.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

