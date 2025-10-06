Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 1 key reason why the Aberdeen share price could rally in the coming year

1 key reason why the Aberdeen share price could rally in the coming year

Jon Smith explains why the stock market performance over the past year could act as a big boost to the Aberdeen share price going forward.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an excellent year for Aberdeen (LSE:ABDN). The Aberdeen share price is up 34% over the past year, easily outstripping the broader FTSE 250. There are many reasons why someone might expect the rally to keep going, but here’s one key factor that I’m not sure is getting much attention.

From preservation to growth

Over the past few years, with the pandemic, I believe many investors have focused on protecting their capital and financial assets. Therefore, the stocks purchased and the amount of money invested in the market versus being held in cash were more conservative. Yet over the course of 2025, I feel this has shifted.

We’ve seen AI as a key theme that is causing even large-cap stocks to soar in value. For example, Nvidia is up 47% over the past year, despite being the largest company by market cap. Even here in the UK, the FTSE 100 has broken to fresh highs on several occasions.

If we set stocks aside, commodities such as gold have skyrocketed higher. With interest rates being lowered in the UK, it doesn’t pay as much to leave money in a cash account. The bottom line for me is that people are looking to invest more and are being more aggressive in buying stocks. I expect this trend to continue in the coming year.

How this helps Aberdeen

Aberdeen is well placed to take advantage of this continued shift in investor sentiment. It owns Interactive Investor, which is a retail trading and investing platform. It earns money from fees and commissions, so more activity from clients will boost revenue.

Further, assets under management (AUM) at a group level should also increase, as funds look to grow their exposure to the stock market. The firm earns management fees as a percentage of AUM, so as both market values and inflows climb, revenues and profitability naturally improve.

In short, better investor sentiment makes Aberdeen’s core businesses more profitable. If it translates to higher earnings, the share price should mirror the increase. After all, the price-to-earnings ratio is 13.62, which is below the FTSE 250 average. Therefore, it’s not overvalued and is unlikely, in my view, to suffer a sharp drop solely based on valuation.

Risks to note

Despite all this optimism, there are points to remember. For example, the wealth management space is becoming increasingly competitive. There are even robo-advisers to contend with! This can act to compress profit margins as the fees charged drop because investors can shop around more for the best price.

The asset management industry is under increasing scrutiny, with factors like ESG, disclosures, and operational resilience. Aberdeen faces higher compliance costs, and any lagging digital transformation may make cost-control harder.

Even with this, I think the stock could do well going forward and so I think it’s worth considering by investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Director dealing: this undervalued FTSE 250 stock just saw £859k worth of insider buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a big move higher, this top FTSE 250 stock just experienced a pullback. And the CEO and the CFO…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Trading close to an 8-year low, does Ocado’s share price look an unmissable bargain to me now?

| Simon Watkins

Ocado’s share price has nearly halved since October on several factors, but does this make it undervalued where it is…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 18% from February, is it worth me buying more of this high-tech FTSE 100 stock at just over £11?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 tech high-flier has fallen over the past few months, which may mean a bargain is to be…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

As copper follows silver’s lead, Glencore shares look set to shine

| Andrew Mackie

With the Glencore share price up 50% in the last six months, Andrew Mackie examines the importance of copper to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Meet the £142 millionaire-making growth stock that’s crushing the market!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This niche growth stock’s transformed £10,000 into over £4.1m over the last 25 years. But even in 2025, it continues…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 2,927% in five years! Could the Rolls-Royce share price achieve the same by 2031?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane unpicks some of the reasons the Rolls-Royce share price has been flying in recent years -- and considers…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares to consider right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK growth shares? Here are two top-class stocks (including a FTSE 250 heavyweight) I think demand…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

With a 22% annual return, I think this growth stock may be too good to ignore

| Royston Wild

Surging cybersecurity demand from its clients is driving profits at this FTSE 250 growth stock higher, as Royston Wild explains.

Read more »