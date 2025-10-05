Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much should be put in a SIPP when aiming for a £30,000 passive income?

How much should be put in a SIPP when aiming for a £30,000 passive income?

When considering UK shares to invest in for retirement, here’s how much may be needed to target a five-figure passive income.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a long-term passive income plan for retirement is a path many British investors find appealing. The State Pension alone may not deliver that comfortable lifestyle, and interest rates on many standard savings accounts are weak. So a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) funded with dividend-paying shares is often part of the strategy.

Because a SIPP comes with tax relief (20%-45%, depending on income), it helps compounding growth of the portfolio. That makes regular contributions more effective – even modest ones. Let me walk through how an investor might aim for a goal like £30,000 of passive income a year via a SIPP, and how an investor might pick a company to include (with caution) in such a plan.

How much capital’s needed?

Suppose an investor builds a portfolio of relatively dependable dividend shares, targeting an average yield of 7%. That’s ambitious but not unrealistic for a blend of higher-yielding names. To produce £30,000 a year in dividends, the capital required would be calculated as:

Required capital = £30,000 ÷ 0.07 = £428,570.

That’s a significant amount. Most people don’t have that readily available, which is why consistent contributions are essential. If someone were to put £300 a month into a SIPP and reinvest the dividends, it could take around 30 years to reach that target (with dividends reinvested and moderate capital appreciation).

That’s a long journey, but it’s within reach even for an investor beginning in their mid-30s.

Higher monthly contributions, such as £400 or £500, could reduce the timeline considerably. Of course, market conditions, dividend growth and potential cuts can all impact how long it actually takes.

Picking dividend shares

Dividend stocks aren’t all equal. It’s rarely a good idea to simply buy the shares with the highest yields. Investors should carefully check each company’s balance sheet, cash flow and long-term earnings potential to judge whether the dividend can be maintained.

Take Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) as an example. This insurer has been a favourite for income seekers for decades and currently offers a dividend yield well above the market average, often in the region of 8%. Its long history of consistent payouts makes it a popular choice.

In its half-year results, the company reported a 9% rise in earnings per share to 10.94p, suggesting its near-term growth targets are on track.

Strong demand in the pension risk transfer market’s also been a boon for its profitability.

But there are risks to weigh. Earnings in some areas have come under pressure, and the firm’s solvency ratio, which measures financial resilience, has slipped compared with the previous year. Dividend coverage has also been stretched, raising the possibility that cash reserves might need to be tapped if earnings falter.

While a recovery seems to be gathering pace, nothing’s guaranteed, and the possibility of a future dividend cut shouldn’t be dismissed.

Final thoughts

To aim for £30,000 a year in passive income through a SIPP, an investor needs significant capital, patience, and discipline. Regular contributions, reinvestment of dividends, and long-term compounding are key. Just as important, diversification and careful scrutiny of each dividend stock is vital.

I think it’s a realistic goal to consider, provided the risks of relying on high-yield companies are acknowledged and managed sensibly.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to target a passive income of £2,000 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how small but regular contributions to a SIPP or Stocks and Shares ISA can help to build…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the date of the next stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The doomsayers are warning of a stock market crash. Can the wise oracle of ChatGPT predict the exact date of…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Experts say these are the 5 most popular British stocks to buy in October

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here are the most popular stocks to buy in Britain right now, according to the team at AJ Bell, but…

Read more »

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

How much money should you put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even at 40 with no savings, using a SIPP can help build a large retirement nest egg, generating a passive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 66%, this FTSE stock offers a 14.2% dividend yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling IT talent provider has suffered some painful losses, but with a massive dividend yield, should investors consider taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 money-losing mistakes that novice dividend stock investors often make

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend stocks can be great sources of income. However, to be successful with this style of investing, one needs to…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

How to aim for £20,000 extra income while working full-time by investing in stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to try and turn money from a nine-to-five job into an extra income stream? Zaven Boyrazian explains how with…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £5,000 a month in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Interested in generating £5,000 in passive income? Here’s roughly how much you would need in a tax-efficient investment account.

Read more »