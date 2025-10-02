Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Trading just under £2 now, BT’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere below £6.13

Trading just under £2 now, BT’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere below £6.13

BT’s share price is down 15% since July, adding to its previous huge underpricing to ‘fair value’, with strong earnings growth set to support gains, in my view.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT’s (LSE: BT.A) share price has dipped 15% from its 25 July one-year traded high of £2.23.

This does not necessarily mean that it is cheap at this price. It could be that the fundamental business is simply worth less than it was before.

But it could mean that there is indeed a bargain to be had here. And the gain could be much bigger than the 15% loss the stock has made over the past two months.

This depends on the difference between a share’s price and its value. The former is whatever price the market will support at any point. The latter reflects the true worth of the underlying business.

The gap between the two elements in any stock is where big long-term profits are made, in my experience. This is because asset prices tend to converge to their true value over time.

And my experience consists of several years as a senior investment bank trader and 30 years as a private investor.

What’s the fair value of this telecoms giant?

The discounted cash flow (DCF) model is by far the best method I have found of determining any stock’s fair value.

It pinpoints the price at which any share should trade, derived from cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

This also makes it a standalone valuation. This means it benefits from being unaffected by under- or over-valuations across any business sector as a whole.

The DCF for BT shows its shares are a whopping 69% undervalued at their current £1.90 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £6.13.

Secondary confirmations of this bargain-level undervaluation also come from comparisons of key measurements with its peers.

For instance, BT’s 0.9 price-to-sales ratio is second-lowest among this group, which averages 1.4. These firms comprise Vodafone at 0.6, Orange at 1, Deutsche Telekom at 1.1, and Telenor at 2.8. So, BT is a bargain on this basis.

It is also cheap at its 18.2 price-to-earnings ratio compared to its competitor’s average of 24.4.

And the same is true of its 1.5 price-to-book ratio against its peers’ average of 1.9.

How are the underlying business prospects?

The driving force behind any firm’s stock price and dividend is growth in its earnings (or ‘profits’).

A risk to BT’s is the high degree of competition in its sector that could reduce its profit margins.

However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow by 13% a year to end-fiscal-year 2027/28.

These projections look well-founded to me, given BT’s recent run of results.

For example, its Q1 results released on 24 July saw profit after tax soar 23% year on year to £1.054bn. Meanwhile, earnings per share climbed 24% to 10.8p.

Its full-fiscal-year 2024/25 numbers released on 22 May showed a 12% year-on-year jump in profit before tax. Earnings per share soared 24% over the period. And cash flow from operating activities increased 17% to £7bn – this in itself can be a major driver for growth.

My investment view

I already have shares in BT and have increased my holding a couple of times already in the last year.

However, I will buy more soon based on its strong earnings growth.

This increase should push the stock further towards its fair value, from a bargain-basement starting point.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

Why the HSBC share price spiked 10% last month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the strong performance of the HSBC share price in recent weeks but offers some caution with…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Tesla share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has surged 75% in a year, easily outpacing the S&P 500. Can it keep up this blistering pace?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A £10,000 stake in this FTSE 100 growth stock bought in January is now worth £35,000

| John Fieldsend

Because of a lack of technology companies, finding huge winners on the FTSE 100 isn’t so easy these days. It’s…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If markets crash, I’m buying these 2 UK shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer highlights two UK shares he’s buying in the event of a stock market crash, explaining why defensive stocks…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation now, is it time for me to buy more of this FTSE 250 sci-tech market leader?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm is a world leader in advanced imaging, analysis and fabrication tools for scientific use, and it…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

I asked AI for the best way to balance out a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s what it said

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers an AI-advised Stocks and Shares ISA strategy covering global funds, defensive picks and one trust bridging growth…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

As the Tesco share price is boosted by a double-digit dividend rise, should we consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has had a strong five years. First-half results show improved market share and a raised full-year…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares before Ozempic is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Diageo shares have struggled since Ozempic and other weight loss drugs turned up. But how bad has the damage been?

Read more »