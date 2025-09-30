Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » When will the BT share price hit £3 again?

When will the BT share price hit £3 again?

The BT share price has been above the £3 mark several times in the past. Could the next occasion be sooner rather than later?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE: BT.A) share price is surging upwards. From a low of 105p early last year, the share price more than doubled. Such rapid growth is making a lot of people wonder when BT shares can recover their previous highs. When might they hit £3 again?

The £3 mark would be a notable one. It’s around a 50% increase from the current price. And given the current upwards trajectory, which overlaps with new CEO Allison Kirkby’s stewardship, it might not be far away at all.

For one, it’s nothing new to the stock. The shares were well above the 300p mark before the dotcom crash. The shares briefly nudged past that mark before the ‘great recession’ too. Even as late as 2017, shares in BT were above this mark.

The good

That 2017 reference might be more relevant than first appears. The shares fell after a scandal at its Italian division. The accounting irregularities ended up in a half-billion-pound financial write-down. In addition to the financial cost was a loss of investor trust.

It’s possible that trust is being won back now. The new person in the corner office might be helping there. Among other things, Allison Kirkby has shepherded a smooth ‘full fibre’ broadband rollout, which was expected to result in massive capex and ballooning debt. With Kirkby saying the firm has passed “peak capital expenditure”, there’s good news on that front too.

The fibre sector has become quite competitive, but BT is fighting a good fight in this area. The firm’s Openreach fibre network is expected to reach 25m households in the UK by the end of next year. Good news all round then. Or is it?

The less good

One looming issue is the November budget. It’s an open secret that tax rises are on their way, and BT could be hit harder than most. Kirkby has warned that “government-inflicted costs” like red tape or taxes are 10 times higher than in Europe. That could impact profitability.

While analysts can’t factor in the manueverings of Starmer, Reeves et al., the latest forecasts do look good. Earnings and dividends are both set to slowly grow for the rest of the 2020s. Both of which should support the share price. Of course, analysts’ forecasts are never guaranteed, and especially more than three years out sometimes need to be taken with a rather large pinch of salt.

As for that £3 share price, let’s make a little prediction. I think the positives outweigh the negatives here and the BT could outperform the FTSE 100 in the years to come. A 50% gain in four or five years doesn’t seem unreasonable. Perhaps the BT share price will reach £3 before 2030, then.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Up to £1,711 a year in passive income from £20k and just 3 FTSE 100 shares? It’s possible

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer some of the highest dividend yields around. Investing £20k in them produces a passive…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Buying 5,000 BP shares would give an investor a £100 monthly pension income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how many BP shares an investor would need to generate a £1,200 a…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Down 95%, is the THG share price now in bargain territory?

| Christopher Ruane

The nutrition company's first-half performance was mixed in more ways than one -- so could the THG share price mean…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

89% of stock market analysts rate this growth share a Buy!

| Ben McPoland

If Wall Street brokers are correct, this high-quality growth share that's down 33% is set to smash the stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By 2026, the BAE Systems share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

So far in 2025, the BAE Systems share price has turned every £10 invested into £17.60! But can the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Never mind the Lloyds price, this bank stock just fell 4%

| Alan Oscroft

Not all banks stocks have recovered the way the Lloyds share price has. This one has had a tough five…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are both high-yield shares. Here’s the one I prefer!

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco is a habitual hunting ground for investors seeking to buy high-yield shares. Our writer weighs some pros and cons…

Read more »