Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for cheap shares to buy in October? 3 things to remember!

Looking for cheap shares to buy in October? 3 things to remember!

Our writer has been hunting for bargain shares to buy even as stock markets roar ahead. Here is a trio of considerations helping to shape his choices.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like a lot of people, I have been looking for shares to buy for my portfolio this October.

But October has historically been rather a volatile month in the stock market. On top of that, quite a few shares on both sides of the pond currently look overpriced to me.

So, as I hunt for bargain shares to buy in coming weeks, here are three things I am trying to keep in mind.

Value creation means paying less for more

Just because a share is cheaper to buy than it used to be does not necessarily mean that it is cheap.

Maybe the business has got worse. Or perhaps the share used to be overpriced and, after a price fall, is now still overpriced — just less so than before.

Instead, I ask myself why a share looks like good value. In other words, is the price I am paying now less than I expect the share to be worth in future?

When making that assessment, I do not just think about the potential for share price growth. I also take into account dividends – and the cost to me of tying up my money for however long I own the share.

As billionaire Warren Buffett says, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

Businesses can change their performance exponentially, not just incrementally

When looking for cheap shares to buy, I often pay a lot of attention to a company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

But over-emphasising this sometimes leads me into one of two related, but different, traps.

The first is what is known as a value trap. This can happen if I think a share looks like offering good value, even if its earnings decline a bit. In fact, though, it is priced as it is because other investors realise sooner than I do that earnings could fall off a cliff.

Sometimes, conversely, I think a company’s P/E ratio is too high. Nvidia right now is an example: it is on my list of shares to buy, but only if I can buy it at a lower price.

But, as Nvidia has demonstrated, some companies can grow their earnings in leaps not just small steps. So what seems like an overpriced share can actually turn out to be a bargain over the course of time.

A stock market is a market of stocks

With market indexes riding high, it may seem that shares are expensive. But, no matter what the stock market does, some shares are cheap and some are expensive.

For example, I have been building a small stake in discount retailer B&M European Value (LSE: BME) this year.

Its share price has tumbled 27% so far in 2025, even while the FTSE 250 index of which it is a constituent member has moved up by 7%.

Investors seem to be concerned about weak sales in the company’s fast-moving consumer goods shelves.

That could point to wider problems at the chain, such as a lack of price competitiveness. For a discount retailer, that could lead shoppers to look elsewhere.

But B&M is solidly profitable, remains in growth mode (the most recent quarter saw sales revenues grow 4% year on year) and to me looks like it is underpriced.

Looking to buy bargain shares for my portfolio, it caught my eye.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in B&M European Value and Journeo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Up to £1,711 a year in passive income from £20k and just 3 FTSE 100 shares? It’s possible

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer some of the highest dividend yields around. Investing £20k in them produces a passive…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Buying 5,000 BP shares would give an investor a £100 monthly pension income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how many BP shares an investor would need to generate a £1,200 a…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Down 95%, is the THG share price now in bargain territory?

| Christopher Ruane

The nutrition company's first-half performance was mixed in more ways than one -- so could the THG share price mean…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

89% of stock market analysts rate this growth share a Buy!

| Ben McPoland

If Wall Street brokers are correct, this high-quality growth share that's down 33% is set to smash the stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By 2026, the BAE Systems share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

So far in 2025, the BAE Systems share price has turned every £10 invested into £17.60! But can the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Never mind the Lloyds price, this bank stock just fell 4%

| Alan Oscroft

Not all banks stocks have recovered the way the Lloyds share price has. This one has had a tough five…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are both high-yield shares. Here’s the one I prefer!

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco is a habitual hunting ground for investors seeking to buy high-yield shares. Our writer weighs some pros and cons…

Read more »