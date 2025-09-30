Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the FTSE 100 is my #1 pick in global markets

Here’s why the FTSE 100 is my #1 pick in global markets

Since the financial crisis of 2007/09, US stocks have thrashed UK shares. Though this trend has recently reversed, the FTSE 100 still looks cheap to me.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a veteran investor, I’m always looking for undervalued shares. Also, as an income investor, I’ve built a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks. And there is no shortage of both types of share in the UK’s FTSE 100 index.

US stocks look pricey

However, most of my family portfolio — and our biggest winners — is in US stocks. That’s partly because the US market accounts for roughly two-thirds of global equity capitalisation. Furthermore, US stocks have outperformed UK shares since the global financial crisis of 2007/09. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes look increasingly expensive to me today.

The S&P 500 is valued at 25.3 times trailing earnings, delivering an earnings yield below 4%. This places it in the top 1% of its historic valuation range, so it’s priced with no room for error. Also, its dividend yield of 1.2% a year is less than cash yields of other major markets.

Likewise, the Nasdaq Composite seems widely overvalued to me. It’s priced at 32.7 times historic earnings, for an earnings yield of 3.1%, while its dividend yield is below 0.7% a year.

The fabulous Footsie

Conversely, the FTSE 100 is well below previous valuation peaks. Indeed, it seems undervalued, both in historical and geographical terms. It trades at 14.2 times earnings, for an earnings yield of 7.1%. And the dividend yield of 3.3% a year is among the highest in global stock markets.

But why buy UK shares, when US stocks have outperformed them? Because you do not buy a share’s past performance; you buy only its future. When investors buy financial assets at sky-high prices, history suggests they will earn inferior future returns. Thus, I see the FTSE 100 as a better bet for the next decade than highly priced American stocks.

Also, here’s something mildly interesting: the FTSE 100 has returned 17.3% over the past 12 months, versus 17% for the S&P 500. That may surprise some investors, but not me. As to whether this recent trend will continue, who knows?

A FTSE bargain?

Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) is one of the world’s largest mining companies. As an Anglo-Australian business, its shares are listed on the London and Sydney stock exchanges.

Rio Tinto (Spanish for ‘red river’) digs up, processes, and sells mined commodities in over 35 countries. It is a leading provider of iron ore, copper, aluminium, and other minerals and materials. Alas, global commodity markets are often volatile, as well as moving in multi-year cycles as demand and supply change.

Rio Tinto’s share price is equally volatile. Over the past 12 months, it has ranged from a high of 5,474p on 30 September 2024 to a low of 4,024.5p on 9 April 2025. As I write, the shares trade at 4,904.5p, valuing the group at £82.9bn — a FTSE 100 giant. Over one year, the share price is down 7.4%, while it is up 4.3% over five years (both excluding dividends).

For me, Rio Tinto stock appears a bargain, trading on just 10.3 times earnings and offering a healthy dividend yield of 5.8% a year. Few FTSE 100 shares have such attractive fundamentals, but this business has a history of slashing dividend payouts in difficult markets. Even so, if my family portfolio didn’t already own this stock, it would join my buy list today!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Rio Tinto shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Up to £1,711 a year in passive income from £20k and just 3 FTSE 100 shares? It’s possible

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer some of the highest dividend yields around. Investing £20k in them produces a passive…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Buying 5,000 BP shares would give an investor a £100 monthly pension income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how many BP shares an investor would need to generate a £1,200 a…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Down 95%, is the THG share price now in bargain territory?

| Christopher Ruane

The nutrition company's first-half performance was mixed in more ways than one -- so could the THG share price mean…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

89% of stock market analysts rate this growth share a Buy!

| Ben McPoland

If Wall Street brokers are correct, this high-quality growth share that's down 33% is set to smash the stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By 2026, the BAE Systems share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

So far in 2025, the BAE Systems share price has turned every £10 invested into £17.60! But can the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Never mind the Lloyds price, this bank stock just fell 4%

| Alan Oscroft

Not all banks stocks have recovered the way the Lloyds share price has. This one has had a tough five…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are both high-yield shares. Here’s the one I prefer!

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco is a habitual hunting ground for investors seeking to buy high-yield shares. Our writer weighs some pros and cons…

Read more »