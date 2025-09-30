Down 25%, this undervalued FTSE share boasts a reliable, well-covered dividend yielding 5.4%

With FTSE share prices rising, many big names now look overvalued with weak yields. But one FTSE share still offers value and a 5.4% dividend.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Dividend investing has always been a balancing act. On the one hand, rising share prices are a welcome sign of confidence in the market. On the other, they can strip formerly attractive FTSE shares of their once-generous yields. Many popular dividend names now look stretched, leaving income investors in search of alternatives.

British American Tobacco is a good example. Once considered a dividend darling, its yield has now slipped below 6% while its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has ballooned above 28. That looks expensive for a business still wrestling with declining cigarette demand and regulatory hurdles.

Property stocks have been another option, with firms like Primary Health Properties offering a near-8% yield. But a weak housing market has pressured profits and, more worryingly, dividends aren’t well-covered. That raises the possibility of cuts at precisely the time income investors are relying on them most.

Among this mix of overvalued blue-chips and shaky property stocks, one lesser-known FTSE share has caught my attention. It combines a reasonable valuation with a reliable, well-covered dividend that looks worth checking out.

Modern marketing

Next 15 Group (LSE: NFG) isn’t a household name, but it’s been around for more than 40 years. The company is a brand growth agency offering digital content, marketing, PR, software, research and communications. Its decentralised model is pitched as “tech-led, digital-first and data-voracious,” but underneath the jargon is a simple idea: a nimble marketing business that claims it can adapt faster than larger rivals in an AI-driven world.

The challenge is that its share price hasn’t reflected that promise. In late September 2024, the stock crashed by around 50% after losing one of its largest clients, which chose not to renew a three-year contract. That shook investor confidence, and even today, the share price remains down 41.9% over the past five years.

On the flip side, the decline has created value. Next 15 now trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 6.55, which looks cheap compared to other FTSE-listed marketing and tech firms. The dividend yield sits at 5.4%, not the highest on the market but certainly respectable. More importantly, it’s supported by a payout ratio of only 39% and backed by over two decades of consistent payments.

For income seekers, that makes it a stock worth thinking about.

Next 15 isn’t in perfect health. Earnings dropped sharply between H2 2023 and H2 2024, falling from £38.64m to £17.33m. Debt is also climbing, now at £150m – more than double its free cash flow. That means if profits don’t stabilise soon, pressure could mount on the balance sheet.

Still, the firm remains impressively profitable, with a return on equity (ROE) of 23.4%. Debt is covered by equity, and with £50m in cash and equivalents, it has some breathing space. The dividend, at least for now, looks well-supported.

My verdict

This isn’t a risk-free play. Competition in marketing and brand management is intense, and Next 15 must demonstrate its ability to integrate AI effectively while maintaining margins. But in a market where many FTSE shares now look overvalued or stretched, I think it’s one to weigh up.

The yield is covered, the valuation is attractive, and the long payment track record is reassuring. For those building a diversified income portfolio, it’s a FTSE share worth considering.