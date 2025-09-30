Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 5,000 BP shares would give an investor a £100 monthly pension income

Buying 5,000 BP shares would give an investor a £100 monthly pension income

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how many BP shares an investor would need to generate a £1,200 a year passive income from the stock.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP) shares are a FTSE 100 fixture, and plenty of retirees already rely on their dividends to top up their pensions. But this doesn’t make them a rock solid investment. They’ve been wildly volatile over the last 15 years and, for all we know, that could continue.

The BP share price has climbed steadily since April, but it’s still only 12% higher than a year ago, and down 18% over two years. I bought the oil and gas giant last year, hoping to benefit from a recovery. It hasn’t really got going yet though.

FTSE 100 underperformer

There are reasons to remain wary of BP. This is a company that spent years edging into renewables, only to retreat when the going got too bumpy. I never felt it believed in the green transition anyway.

The shares rocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, then slipped as Europe secured alternative supplies. Although BP’s more than just an oil explorer, its fortunes do tend to ebb and flow with energy prices.

I’d like to say that the board has paid out a solid stream of high and rising dividends throughout, but that’s not the case. BP froze shareholder payouts at 40 US cents a share in 2016 and 2017. It then cut them twice in the pandemic, and re-started them at a lower rate of 21.63 cents in 2021. By 2024, that climbed to 31.27 cents, but that’s lower than a decade ago.

So how many BP shares would an investor need to generate £100 a month, or £1,200 a year, in passive income? As I’m writing, BP’s share price is 434.05p. I expect the full-year 2025 dividend per share to come in around 34 cents (roughly 24p). 

To hit that £100 a month second income target, an investor would need exactly 5,000 shares (weirdly). At today’s price, that comes to about £21,700.

That’s a hefty sum to place in a single stock, particularly for someone starting out. Building that position gradually, or better still spreading it across several income stocks, is a safer way to reach the same goal over time.

Valuation puzzle

On paper, BP looks overpriced. Its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is a daunting 242, skewed by a 97% earnings slump in 2024. The forward P/E of 14.5 is more sensible. For investors trying to make sense of these numbers, brushing up on other methods of valuing shares could be handy.

Underlying replacement cost profit (BP’s preferred measure) fell almost 15% to $2.35bn in the second quarter of 2025, but that still beat of forecasts. The dividend was lifted 4% to 8.32 cents a share, and share buybacks continued at $750m. Net debt remains close to $30bn, but with annual revenues nearing $190bn, management has room to chip away.

BP currently has a trailing yield of 5.57%, comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of 3.25% today. If dividends continue to grow, and investors pump them back into the stock, the number of BP shares required to secure £100 a month could shrink over time. Of course, oil and gas remain cyclical and profits can be bumpy, so payouts aren’t guaranteed. 

I think BP’s still one to consider buying, but only for those who understand it comes with risks too.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Up to £1,711 a year in passive income from £20k and just 3 FTSE 100 shares? It’s possible

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer some of the highest dividend yields around. Investing £20k in them produces a passive…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Down 95%, is the THG share price now in bargain territory?

| Christopher Ruane

The nutrition company's first-half performance was mixed in more ways than one -- so could the THG share price mean…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

89% of stock market analysts rate this growth share a Buy!

| Ben McPoland

If Wall Street brokers are correct, this high-quality growth share that's down 33% is set to smash the stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By 2026, the BAE Systems share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

So far in 2025, the BAE Systems share price has turned every £10 invested into £17.60! But can the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Never mind the Lloyds price, this bank stock just fell 4%

| Alan Oscroft

Not all banks stocks have recovered the way the Lloyds share price has. This one has had a tough five…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are both high-yield shares. Here’s the one I prefer!

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco is a habitual hunting ground for investors seeking to buy high-yield shares. Our writer weighs some pros and cons…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why the FTSE 100 is my #1 pick in global markets

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since the financial crisis of 2007/09, US stocks have thrashed UK shares. Though this trend has recently reversed, the FTSE…

Read more »