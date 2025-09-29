Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 61% so far this year, is NIO stock just getting started?

Up 61% so far this year, is NIO stock just getting started?

NIO stock’s been on a dramatic ride over the years — but this year’s seen it back in the fast lane. Should our writer join it on the journey?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, I see patience as a crucial attribute for any stock market investor. But the patience of investors in carmaker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has certainly been tested in recent years. NIO stock has fallen 67% over the past five years.

From hitting a stock price of over $60 in 2021, NIO has fallen as low as close to $3 over the past year. Overall though, 2025 has so far seen the price revving up.

NIO now trades for 61% higher than at the beginning of the year. But it is still a long, long way below its 2021 price. So could it just be getting started?

Fast-growing business with wind in its sails

It is not only NIO’s stock price that now looks very different to 2021. The business – and its marketplace – have also evolved a lot.

The marketplace for electric vehicles (EVs) has changed because demand has grown but heightened competition has put pressure on profit margins.

A growing market size presents an opportunity for all car makers, including NIO.

Lower profit margins however, are a risk. NIO’s long-term focus on building a premium brand can give it some insulation here. So too can its launch of innovative vehicles, including several large models it announced over the summer.

In the last quarter, NIO delivered over 72,000 vehicles. That represents volume growth of 329% compared to the equivalent quarter in 2021. With a growing installed user base, wider model range and increased demand, I see NIO as having the wind in its sails.

Lots still to prove when it comes to profitability

NIO has recently taken advantage of that – and its booming stock price – to boost liquidity by selling more shares. That helps it buy time, as it continues to burn cash.

While a lot has changed for the company since 2021, one thing that has not is its consistent inability to turn a profit.

In fact, its net loss in the most recent quarter was dramatically higher than the equivalent figure for 2021.

Watching without investing… yet

That concerns me as a potential investor. The startup costs of ramping up production can make car manufacturing an unattractive proposition. But the ideal is that, as sales volumes grow, losses reduce due to economies of scale – and eventually a company can turn a profit. That is what happened at Tesla, for example.

So far, profits have been elusive at NIO. In the short-term, I think a strong newsflow and any more positive sales updates could potentially push NIO stock even higher.

What about the long term? I think NIO could soar even from here – or fall a long way. What happens, in my view, will likely ultimately depend on whether NIO can turn the corner when it comes to profitability.

Investors remain patient. If NIO can become consistently profitable, I think its share price could potentially end up far above today’s level.

For now though, I see the ongoing lack of profitability as a risk. So I will not be buying NIO stock without evidence that the company’s business model can be profitable on a sustained basis.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How to avoid penny stock rip-offs, and one to consider buying in October

| Alan Oscroft

Can penny stocks make us rich, or are they things that scams are made of? There's truth in both extremes,…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Planning for a stock market crash? I am!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer’s eyeing the market with some nervousness as we head into October. Here's how he's preparing for a stock…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth shares offering a rising passive income stream

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of dividend shares from the FTSE 100 and 250 that could add to a growing…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’m selling a FTSE 100 retailer to buy this stock while it’s down 33% 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks another growth stock now offers a more compelling investment case than this once-soaring FTSE 100 sportswear retailer.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Despite trading around a 12-year high, this FTSE 100 bank stock still looks like a bargain-basement gem to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial stock is trading around a level not seen since 2013, but a tweaked business strategy and…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

4 shares I bought for my SIPP this month

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has topped up two holdings in his SIPP this month, as well as pouncing on a couple of…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

£2k invested in Rolls-Royce stock in January would currently be worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investor would be sitting on a large unrealised profit from holding Rolls-Royce stock, but flags…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A stunning 9% dividend yield but down 11%, do Legal & General shares look like an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

£11,000 invested in Legal & General shares could make me an annual dividend income of £14,583 on the current 9%…

Read more »