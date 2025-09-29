Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Planning for a stock market crash? I am!

Planning for a stock market crash? I am!

This writer’s eyeing the market with some nervousness as we head into October. Here’s how he’s preparing for a stock market crash… sooner or later.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The markets have been behaving in some fairly erratic ways this year, in my view. For example, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares has hit new all-time highs even though the UK economy has been looking rather sluggish.

That has got me thinking about the possibility of a stock market crash. October has seen some of history’s biggest crashes. Could the same be true this year?

Market timing’s impossible

The answer is, nobody knows. It is not possible to time the market with absolute confidence. Instead, what investors have to do is make their own guesses about what will happen.

Those can be very educated guesses – but ultimately they are still just guesses.

I do see multiple warning signals flashing in the stock market right now that could suggest it is overvalued or perhaps is on its way to a crash. The heavy focus on just a small number of US tech stocks is one, while the dizzying valuation of some of those shares is another.

But markets can seemingly defy economic gravity for long periods. So although I see some potential indicators of a looming stock market crash, that does not necessarily mean there will be one next month – or even in the next decade.

Here’s why I’m taking action now!

So am I sitting on my hands just waiting to see whether there is indeed a crash (or a stock market correction) any time soon? No.

I have been doing a couple of things that I see as good practice for me as an investor, regardless of what actually ends up happening in the stock market.

One of those is to review my portfolio and see whether there are any shares I think it makes sense to sell at their current valuation so I can take profits off the table. In reality, I have not been doing much of that over the past few months – but I have made some sales.

Hunting for possible bargains

The greater part of my preparation for a potential stock market crash (whenever it may come) has been hunting for shares that I would be happy to own, if only I could buy them at what I see as an attractive price.

By maintaining a list of such shares, hopefully I will be ready to act immediately in the event that a stock market crash does send prices sharply downwards.

Such windows of opportunity can be short-lived, so preparation in advance is important in order to seize them.

One share I’m eyeing

As an example,  one of the names on my list of shares to buy if the price moves down far enough is engineering company Spirax Group (LSE: SPX).

The Spirax share price is lower than it was at the start of 2025 – but only by 2%! That means it still trades for 31 times earnings. That is more than I would like to pay.

Spirax’s focus on commercial clients means it is not a household name. But thanks to deep client relationships, bespoke engineering products and presence in many mission-critical areas, its business model is profitable.

Weak demand in the company’s thermal solutions division remains an ongoing risk to revenues. But I will happily buy the share – at the right price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Spirax Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How to avoid penny stock rip-offs, and one to consider buying in October

| Alan Oscroft

Can penny stocks make us rich, or are they things that scams are made of? There's truth in both extremes,…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 61% so far this year, is NIO stock just getting started?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock’s been on a dramatic ride over the years -- but this year’s seen it back in the fast…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth shares offering a rising passive income stream

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of dividend shares from the FTSE 100 and 250 that could add to a growing…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’m selling a FTSE 100 retailer to buy this stock while it’s down 33% 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks another growth stock now offers a more compelling investment case than this once-soaring FTSE 100 sportswear retailer.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Despite trading around a 12-year high, this FTSE 100 bank stock still looks like a bargain-basement gem to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial stock is trading around a level not seen since 2013, but a tweaked business strategy and…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

4 shares I bought for my SIPP this month

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has topped up two holdings in his SIPP this month, as well as pouncing on a couple of…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

£2k invested in Rolls-Royce stock in January would currently be worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investor would be sitting on a large unrealised profit from holding Rolls-Royce stock, but flags…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A stunning 9% dividend yield but down 11%, do Legal & General shares look like an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

£11,000 invested in Legal & General shares could make me an annual dividend income of £14,583 on the current 9%…

Read more »