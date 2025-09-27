Member Login
This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

Our writer checks out a former penny stock that analysts reckon could head even higher, despite already surging nearly 700% in just two years.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Filtronic (LSE:FTC) has been on a truly staggering run in the past five years. It’s up 1,550% over this period, going from a barely profitable 8p penny stock into a £290m-cap firm with strengthening fundamentals.

Now at 132p, the share price is up 70% this year alone!

SpaceX-fuelled rally

Filtronic designs and manufactures advanced radio frequency communications products for the telecommunications, defence, and space industries. Think amplifiers, filters, and transceivers.

The stock’s meteoric rise started back in April 2024 when the firm inked a game-changing strategic partnership with SpaceX. It now supplies special parts for the ground stations that communicate with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.

As part of the deal, Elon Musk’s space exploration company could even take a stake in the Durham-based firm.

The kit orders from SpaceX have been coming in thick and fast, with the last one in August being worth $62.5m (around £47m). This was for its next-generation gallium nitride E-band product, which delivers more than double the output power of the existing product line.

Filtronic CEO Nat Edington commented: “This landmark contract…not only sets a new commercial record for Filtronic, but also reflects the success of our partnership with world-leading satellite company SpaceX, supporting the Starlink constellation.”

Risks to keep in mind

Now, these record orders do add customer concentration risk. Filtronic is working hard to diversify its customer base, but there’s no getting away from this issue. Much of Filtronic’s current market value rests upon this SpaceX partnership.

Another issue here is that the timing and size of Filtronic’s orders can be unpredictable. So sales can spike on big wins but sag in quieter periods. And this is reflected in the earnings.

For example, the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 21 today, based on FY25 results. Yet that rises to 47 for this year (FY26), then falls back to 39 next year (FY27). This lumpiness makes earnings results more volatile and Filtronic’s valuation harder to gauge.

Therefore, Filtronic is better suited to investors considering buying the stock for the long term. This buy-and-hold approach should smooth out any lumpiness along the way.

Attractive growth opportunities

Filronic’s growth prospects look very strong. In space, there’s the rapidly growing Starlink constellation, which now has over 8,000 satellites in orbit. Long term, SpaceX plans to deploy as many as 42,000, creating a dense network capable of delivering fibre-like speeds and ultra-low latency internet to virtually every corner of the planet. From remote villages and war zones to cruise ships and planes.

Meanwhile, in defence, there will surely be ample opportunities for growth as European military spending is ramped up. In July, the company bagged a new £13.4m defence contract to supply high-performance modules for an electronic sensor system.

The chief executive said: “Aerospace and defence remains a key sector in our growth strategy, and this latest order reflects Filtronic’s proven track record of successful project delivery, collaborative partnerships, and manufacturing excellence.” 

Filtronic is still a smallish company, so doesn’t have many analyst teams covering it. But the two that do form a 12-month consensus price target of 199p. It may never reach this, of course, but it’s roughly 56% above the current price.

For investors bullish on Starlink and defence spending, I reckon Filtronic is worth assessing more closely.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Filtronic Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

