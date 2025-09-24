Member Login
This is the riskiest growth stock in my portfolio. But it might just have the most potential

This is the riskiest growth stock in my portfolio. But it might just have the most potential

This growth stock isn’t for those who prioritise capital preservation. But Edward Sheldon is comfortable with the risk and has taken a small position.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Edward Sheldon, CFA
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My individual shares portfolio mainly consists of high-quality, blue-chip growth stocks with clear competitive advantages. I’m talking about names like Apple, Amazon, and Rightmove.

However, I’m not afraid to take small positions in high-risk, high-return growth companies in an effort to generate explosive gains. I call these my ‘moonshot’ growth stocks.

Recently, I was doing some research into the autonomous driving and humanoid robotics industries and stumbled on a relatively unknown business that I thought looked really interesting. So, I bought a few shares for my portfolio.

This stock is really risky. But I think it could have more potential than any other in my portfolio.

A global leader in niche technology

The stock I bought was Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI). A Chinese company that’s listed on both the Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, it’s a global leader in LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology.

LiDAR is a remote sensing tech that emits rapid laser pulses to create precise, high-resolution 3D maps of the environment. Today, it’s used by most autonomous driving companies including Waymo, Apollo, and Zoox.

In 2024, Hesai had a 33% market share of the global LiDAR market by revenue (61% market share in autonomous ‘Level 4’ driving). Meanwhile, it also had more global LiDAR published patent applications than any other company.

Source: Hesai Group

Out of my comfort zone

Now, this is very different from my normal type of investment. It’s fair to say that it’s out of my comfort zone.

For a start, it’s a Chinese ADR (American Depositary Receipt). I tend to steer clear of these due to geopolitical risks (the possibility of a US delisting, high tariffs, etc) and transparency issues.

Secondly, it’s hard to know if the company has a genuine competitive advantage. While it has substantial market share, it has a few competitors including the likes of Luminar and Ouster.

Enormous potential

As I said above though, I see huge potential. There are two reasons why.

For a start, Hesai looks really well placed to benefit from the shift to self-driving vehicles. Currently, it has partnerships with a range of robotaxi companies including Apollo, Pony.ai, DiDi, and WeRide. It also has partnerships with many regular carmakers offering Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and exploring self-driving tech. Names here include Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Li Auto. As the self-driving industry grows, I expect LiDAR technology to be in high demand.

Secondly, it looks well placed to benefit from the humanoid robot revolution. That’s because most of these robots use LiDAR for perception too (along with cameras). Now, this industry is still nascent today. However, experts see huge growth ahead. According to Morgan Stanley, it could be worth $5trn by 2050. That’s good news for Hesai, which already has partnerships with several humanoid developers.

It’s worth noting that the company is already growing at a rapid clip. In Q2, it made total LiDAR shipments of 352,095 units, an increase of 307% year on year. This resulted in a 54% increase in revenue. It also led to a swing from losses to profit.

I’ll point out that I expect this stock to be a wild ride. It could crash spectacularly. With a market cap of around $4bn and a price-to-sales ratio of 8.5, however, I like the set-up. I’m excited about the potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Hesai Group, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq, and Rightmove. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

