Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do we need in an ISA to aim for a £1,000 monthly second income?

How much do we need in an ISA to aim for a £1,000 monthly second income?

Think investing in UK shares to try to build up a decent second income is complicated and only for the wealthy? This might surprise you.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A second income that we don’t have to work for — isn’t that a nice dream? On top of other income we might have in retirement, £1,000 per month could make a very nice addition.

I’m building a diversified collection of UK stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA myself. However successful I am, I won’t have to pay tax when I withdraw money.

If I make a million, there won’t be a single penny to pay to the inland revenue. If I pick a few lemons along the way and don’t do so well? At least the tax-free nature of my second income will be a consolation.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Stock market returns

Over the past 20 years, the FTSE 100 has produced an average annualised return of 6.9%. When we consider that period covers the banking crash, Brexit, the Covid pandemic… it shows UK companies can be remarkably resilient. And I reckon it can pay to be a part owner of a selection of them.

Starting out, it might sound hard to get it right. But you don’t have to pick your own individual stocks the way I do. There’s a straightforward way to get going.

It’s to buy a FTSE 100 index tracker fund, like the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF). Big name, simple concept — it invests to try to match the index returns. It’s been doing well at it, with low tracking errors. And super low annual charges means we can hope to get very close.

What do we need?

To get to the £12,000 per year income we’re talking about, there are different approaches.

One is to assume the tracker produces the same 6.9% total annual return — and then take that all as income. Part of it comes from share price rises, so it would mean taking out some capital. But depending on what other income and investments we might have at the time, it can make sense.

An investment pot of around £174,000 would produce the needed income at that return. And someone who could invest £500 per month could get there in a bit over 16 years.

Preserve some capital

Another approach is to take out the equivalent of FTSE 100 dividends — the long-term average is close to 4% per year. And then keep the rest in the pot. Someone who goes for that would need a bit over £300,000, which is a lot of money. But at the rates we’re assuming here, it could still be achievable in 22 years.

For a lot of investors, even into their forties and beyond, that’s definitely a feasible timescale. And for younger people with 40 years or so of expected working lives ahead of them… well, the possibility of becoming an ISA millionaire by retirement is a real one.

Different courses

Things are different for everyone. Invest more for less time, smaller amounts for longer, whatever we can afford… the real secret is to try to maximise both. I think investors should diversify further as they gain experience — but the iShares tracker is a good one to consider for starting out.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s what £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares could be worth by 2027

| Alan Oscroft

The recent trend for Lloyds Bank shares has been steadily upwards, and analyst forecasts suggest there could be more still…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

2 top UK dividend stocks offering effortless passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of stocks from the FTSE 250 index that have tremendous track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Will Tesla stock rise 750% and make Elon Musk a trillionaire?

| John Fieldsend

A bold new deal has been agreed between Elon Musk and holders of Tesla stock. Is it a shrewd plan…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 trust to consider for the artificial intelligence (AI) boom

| Ben McPoland

Our writer reckons this FTSE 250 investment trust currently has a nice blend of artificial intelligence stocks in its portfolio.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

As Tesla stock heads toward a new high, is Elon Musk’s reality distortion field taking control?

| Alan Oscroft

The outlook for Tesla stock has a habit of lurching from dull negativity to exciting optimism, not entirely unlike its…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to target £1,000 in monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a four-figure monthly passive income can be done. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much should you have in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £15,000 a year passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Investing in the stock market always brings risk. But a Stocks and Shares ISA might be the nearest thing dividend…

Read more »