Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » By 2026, the Greggs share price could turn £5,000 into…

By 2026, the Greggs share price could turn £5,000 into…

Ben McPoland considers the City forecasts for the Greggs share price to see if there might be value in the iconic baker’s stock.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a year to forget for those invested in Greggs (LSE:GRG). The beloved baker was a reliable stock market performer for a long time, but so far in 2025, the share price has crashed 45%.

There are a few reasons for this, including slowing like-for-like sales, higher employer costs, and weak consumer sentiment. Lurking underneath all this is a nagging suspicion that the UK has reached peak Greggs. In other words, the firm has little growth left to serve up.

Yet, the market is often a fickle beast. It will likely reward any turnaround in fortunes at Greggs with a stock price boost.

So, where do institutional analysts see the Greggs share price heading over the next 12 months? Let’s find out.

Forecasts

Looking at the forecasts, I see that analysts are somewhat divided. Of the 12 giving the stock a rating, half see it as the equivalent of a Buy. Four have it down as a Hold, while two are bearish.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s also quite a wide spread in the share price targets among these experts. The lowest is 1,330p, which is 13% below the current share price of 1,534p. The highest price target is 3,060p — almost double where the stock is now!

But the average price target is 2,104p (37% higher). So, if these experts are broadly correct, then investors today could turn £5,000 into roughly £6,850 in 12 months time.

On top of this, there are expected to be dividends, which would take the total return above £7k. This is based on the forecast dividend yield of 4.5%.

Were this to happen, the one-year gains would be roughly 41%. A fantastic market-thrashing return.

Caveats incoming…

Naturally, this comes with lots of caveats. Analysts’ targets are more like informed guesswork, and we can see how their different assumptions lead to some pretty wild variations.

1,330p? 3,060p? These two brokers cannot both be right!

What’s more, the forecast 4.5% yield might not be met. Trading at Greggs could deteriorate over the coming winter months, leading to lower profits and a dividend cut. In turn, that might spark a fresh sell-off in the shares.

Were this to happen, analysts would revise their calculations and models, with new (almost certainly lower) price targets. So they cannot be fully relied upon.

One to consider?

Nevertheless, all this does suggest that the selling in Greggs shares might be overbaked. The forward price-to-earnings ratio here is less than 12, which is a noticeable discount to previous years. A few months ago, it was nearer 20.

Of course, the dire state of the UK economy and earnings pressure justify a lower valuation. But Greggs has a large and loyal customer base, strong balance sheet, and still largely offers good value for money, in my opinion. It’s even opening its first pub (called The Golden Flake Tavern).

Only time will tell whether we’ve reached peak Greggs. But I suspect that there’s value on offer after the stock’s 45% crash. The dividend yield adds weight to the investment case, I feel.

I’m not going to increase my exposure to the retailer sector, as I already hold shares of Games Workshop and JD Sports. But Greggs might be worth a look for contrarian investors searching for a potential bargain.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Will the AI revolution make earning passive income easier?

| John Fieldsend

Many are expecting artificial intelligence to transform the global economy. What impact will this have on earning passive income?

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £2,000 monthly retirement income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much investors potentially need to build inside a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn solid passive…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price underreacts to the group’s interim results!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at how the JD Sports Fashion share price has responded to the release of the retailer’s latest…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 banking stock looks very cheap compared to the index

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a popular FTSE 100 banking giant whose current good value he believes is flying under the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This is the riskiest growth stock in my portfolio. But it might just have the most potential

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This growth stock isn't for those who prioritise capital preservation. But Edward Sheldon is comfortable with the risk and has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to aim for a £1,500 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how to generate a high-and-rising passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares held inside a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Kingfisher’s share price is soaring! Is now the time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Kingfisher's share price has rocketed to four-month highs after it upgraded profit forecasts. Should I add the FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How much does an investor need in an ISA to make £100 a week in income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an income strategy within an ISA is an achievable goal when paired with sustainable FTSE dividend…

Read more »