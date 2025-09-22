Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How much passive income could you make by investing £500 a month?

How much passive income could you make by investing £500 a month?

Jon Smith points out some factors involved in trying to build up a reliable passive income over time, including being active in stock picking.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many investors find it appealing to have a goal of making passive income. The exact amount varies depending on several factors, including how much someone can afford to put in the stock market each month. Yet, if a disciplined approach is taken, the income can increase over time, especially if good dividend stocks are purchased.

Some of the factors at play

I’m going to assume that £500 a month is the amount that can be invested in dividend stocks. Of course, this will vary from investor to investor, but we have to start somewhere. The next factor to look at is the yield that the portfolio could offer each year.

As a benchmark, the average yield of the FTSE 100 is 3.27%. So if an investor bought a tracker index that paid out the dividends, this would be the yield. But there are stocks in the index with a yield above 8%. So with active stock picking, it could be possible to target a yield between 5% and 7%. If I included the FTSE 250, it could be possible to target a yield closer to 10%, but this would be quite high risk. I’m not sure how sustainable that level of income would be.

Another factor is the timing involved. If initial dividends can be reinvested back into the portfolio, future passive income potential rises. This is because the money can compound at a faster rate. So if an investor is happy to wait for a decade before starting to spend the income, it could result in higher income than if it were being paid after just a year or two.

A share to consider

One dividend stock that could be included in a portfolio that’s pursuing this strategy is TP ICAP Group (LSE:TCAP). The financial broker connects institutions that wish to trade different assets like stocks and bonds, taking a small fee on each trade booked. It used to make most of its money through such trading, but has recently been trying to diversify revenue via providing data and analytics to clients as well.

Over the past year, the stock is up 14%, with a current dividend yield of 6.03%. I think the dividend is sustainable going forward. It has a clear dividend policy, targeting a payout ratio of about 50% of adjusted post-tax earnings. That means the company retains enough earnings for reinvestment and paying debt interest, while also distributing half to shareholders.

The company benefits from strong cash flow given the nature of its operations. This is beneficial as it provides more cushion to pay dividends and also means there’s not a large pressure to take on a lot of debt. If the company maintains this, I don’t see pressure on the dividend in the near term.

Of course, there’s some concern that TP ICAP need to keep adapting to survive. Trading is becoming more electronic and automated. Therefore, the need for brokers is diminishing. The business is diversifying, but it needs to ensure it keeps innovating, otherwise it could struggle.

The numbers

A portfolio with an average yield of 6% and £500 a month of inflows could stack up over time. In theory, after a decade it could generate £4,620 in the following year, just from dividends. This translates to £385 a month.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tp Icap Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a dividend stock from the FTSE 250 that could contribute towards a sizeable passive income in retirement.

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Aviva shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines analyst forecasts to see what kind of dividend he should expect his Aviva shares to be paying…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Here’s a strategy to build a £10,000 annual income from FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how someone who currently owns no dividend shares could target a five-figure annual passive income by…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is paying out £130bn this year. Where’s your share?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Analysts predict that FTSE 100 shareholders will collect £130.4bn in cash dividends and share buybacks in 2025. Here's how we…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 stocks have some of the UK’s best long-term dividend growth records

| Alan Oscroft

For long-term dividend track records we need the FTSE 100, don't we? Well, we'd be missing lot of cash from…

Read more »