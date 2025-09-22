Member Login
Here's the 3-year dividend forecast for Aviva shares

Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Aviva shares

Our writer examines analyst forecasts to see what kind of dividend he should expect his Aviva shares to be paying in the coming years.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

My Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares are a core part of my income portfolio, as the insurer has long been a respected and reliable dividend-payer in the UK. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing. Aviva has occasionally paused or reduced its dividend, most notably during the 2008 financial crisis and more recently, the pandemic.

That’s why I wanted to take a closer look at the three-year forecast to see what I might reasonably expect from this stock in the near term.

Growth expected

Aviva has been paying dividends for over 30 years, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2.8%. Currently, the yield stands at 5.7%, but historically, it has reached as high as 7.5%. Encouragingly, it’s increased its dividend every year since the pandemic and analysts expect those rises to continue.

This year, the forecast final dividend looks set to reach 38.5p per share. Looking further ahead, consensus estimates suggest 41p in 2026 and 44p in 2027. Based on today’s share price, that would equate to a yield of 6.13% in 2026 and 6.59% in 2027.

Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to rise to 55p in 2026 and 61p in 2027, providing healthy coverage for dividends.

Of course, these are only projections. As we learned during the pandemic, unexpected external shocks can derail even the most carefully modelled forecasts. That’s why I think it’s always worth digging deeper to get a full picture of a company before relying on dividend forecasts.

Are Aviva shares worth considering?

Two notable updates this year were Aviva’s £113m buy-in deal with Fenwick’s pension schemes and £134m buy-in deal with Quest UK. These kinds of agreements strengthen its reputation as a leading insurer in the pensions space. 

However, weak earnings this year have pushed its dividend payout ratio above 100%. That’s often a red flag, as it suggests dividends are being funded from reserves rather than pure profit. If earnings improve as forecast, the ratio should fall back into a more sustainable range, but it’s something investors need to monitor.

Debt is another factor worth checking. Aviva’s debt-to-equity ratio currently sits at 0.96, which means it’s only just covered by equity. Should unexpected costs or an earnings miss occur, debt servicing could become more challenging. For dividend investors, that risk can’t be ignored.

There’s also the competitive nature of the insurance industry. Rivals like Prudential and Legal & General are all vying for market share, which can pressure margins and profitability.

On the positive side, analysts remain optimistic about the broader insurance sector. An improving equity market and the prospect of lower interest rates could relieve pressure on sales of certain life products. Meanwhile, increased automation and digitalisation are expected to improve efficiency and support premium growth.

My verdict

Overall, I think Aviva looks well placed to keep covering and growing its dividend in the coming years. EPS is forecast to rise steadily, and with dividends set to follow suit, I think it’s a stock income investors should consider.

Of course, no forecast is ever guaranteed, but if Aviva delivers on expectations, the next few years could look promising for those holding its shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Aviva Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

