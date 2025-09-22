By 2026, the BP share price could turn £5,000 into…

After already jumping almost 30% since April, experts believe the BP share price could have much further to climb if new leadership can keep executing.

With the BP (LSE:BP.) share price recovering from its double-digit crash in April, investors who capitalised on the volatility have gone on to earn a near-30% return.

A change in leadership and strategy, paired with efficiency improvements and new major discoveries, has helped restore investor confidence. And subsequently, this rise in confidence has translated into some notable price target upgrades among experts.

Berenberg Bank has moved BP shares from a Hold to a Buy rating. At the same time, JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets have boosted their expectations for the next 12 months. So what are the latest 2026 forecasts now projecting for the BP share price? And how much money could investors make by this time next year?

Improving sentiment

As previously mentioned, the steady recovery of BP shares since April was driven by a variety of different factors. However, the primary catalyst stems from a renewed focus on traditional oil & gas production expansion.

There’s been rising uncertainty about the economic viability of the group’s previously planned rapid transition to renewables. This became evident in BP’s financial performance, which was notably lagging its primary competitors.

This shift in strategy is widely viewed as more pragmatic compared to the original plan. But more importantly, it has already begun delivering early results.

Its latest quarterly trading update delivered better than expected revenue and earnings, supporting dividends to shareholders while simultaneously improving the group’s net debt position. And with new oil & gas discoveries being made, the company appears to be on track to hit its longer-term production targets.

Upgraded forecasts

In light of these developments, analysts have adjusted their price targets. And compared to where the BP share price currently sits, it would appear some solid double-digit growth could be on the horizon. So much so that a £5,000 investment today could grow to as much as £5,950 by September 2026.

Analyst Old Price Target New Price Target Potential Gain Berenberg Bank 385p 500p +19% JP Morgan 420p 440p +5% RBC Capital Markets 450p 470p +12%



Of course, forecasts aren’t set in stone, and even these bullish predictions come with some caveats.

The group’s strategic reset, while praised, introduces some notable execution risk. Even if BP successfully ramps up its fossil fuel production, the business remains exposed to the threat of oil price volatility. And with growing geopolitical and trade tensions, rapid movements in oil & gas prices could become a common occurrence.

It’s also important to recognise that by slowing down its transition towards renewables, the group’s exposing itself to higher regulatory and environmental risk factors that could backfire through increased compliance costs.

These are all challenges and threats that investors must consider carefully before making an investment decision. Personally, while I’m cautiously optimistic for the share price, I think there are better stock opportunities elsewhere to explore.