With the tax burden rising, the Stocks and Shares ISA is looking even better for passive income, but how much money do investors need to earn £3,600 a year?

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How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £300 a month?

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A Stocks and Shares ISA is a fantastic way for investors to unlock a passive income stream. And with some taxes getting hiked once again in April, this clever investing tool is becoming more important than ever for people looking to build long-term wealth.

But how much money does it take to actually start earning a small sum like £300 a month? Let’s take a look.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Crunching the numbers

The stock market’s filled with countless opportunities for earning some extra income. But for investors wanting to keep things simple, a FTSE 100 index tracker might be one of the easiest options.

With the UK’s flagship index currently offering a 3.2% dividend yield, earning an extra £300 a month, or £3,600 a year, will require a £112,500 ISA portfolio today.

Obviously, not everyone has that sort of money stuffed behind the sofa. But by being more selective with a stock-picking strategy, this threshold can be significantly reduced.

For example, if a custom-crafted portfolio generated a 6% average yield, an ISA would only have to be worth £60,000 to generate the same passive income.

Of course, the question now becomes, which high-yielding UK stocks should investors be considering?

A top income pick to consider

Looking at my own passive income portfolio, one high-yield opportunity that stands out right now is LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP).

With the war in Iran triggering a surge in energy costs, speculation has begun about the Bank of England potentially hitting pause or even reversing its recent interest rate cuts. That’s bad news for businesses with debt-heavy balance sheets. And it’s why this stock, along with other REITs have recently been sold off.

However, while higher interest rates are problematic and put pressure on profit margins, it seems investors are overlooking the quality of LondonMetric’s cash flows and their seemingly exceptional resilience.

By leasing exclusively to large-scale enterprises, the firm’s commercial property portfolio, by design, is fairly recession resistant. And this defensive advantage is only further compounded by long-term lease agreements spanning an average of 16.4 years as of March.

These leasing dynamics don’t make LondonMetric immune to disruption. But it has translated into exceptional rental revenue visibility, enabling almost 11 consecutive years of uninterrupted shareholder payout hikes. So is this a no-brainer?

What to watch

With an interest coverage ratio of 3.9, LondonMetric’s outstanding debts remain comfortably in manageable territory. Even more so now that management has just recently completed a £1.5bn refinancing of its outstanding loans, bringing total maturities over the next two years down to just £186m versus the original £601m due.

This move massively reduces the group’s refinancing risk over the next two to three years. However, that doesn’t mean LondonMetric’s a guaranteed winner. Higher interest rates still apply notable downward pressure on the valuation of its property portfolio. And come 2029, if rates are still elevated, another massive wave of refinancing might be required that could end up being more expensive to service than today.

This is the key risk that investors have to consider before adding any shares to their ISA. But given the generous cash-covered dividend yield on offer, it’s definitely an opportunity worth mulling, in my opinion. And it’s not the only income stock I’ve got my eye on right now…