With State Pension worries rising, Andrew Mackie is using a SIPP to build tax-efficient retirement income, reinvesting through volatile markets to grow long-term wealth.

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State Pension fears are rising — here’s how I’d use a SIPP to build £1,000 a month in retirement income

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A SIPP is one of the most tax-efficient ways to build long-term retirement income. Every contribution receives tax relief, effectively giving a 25% top-up from the government, which immediately boosts the amount working in the market.

At a time when State Pension concerns are rising, that tax boost matters more than ever. It allows investors to build a second income stream more efficiently, particularly when combined with opportunities emerging across the FTSE 100, where blue-chip companies are offering higher yields amid recent volatility.

For long-term investors, the appeal is simple: consistent contributions, enhanced by tax relief, deployed into income-generating assets at times when markets are offering better value.

Targeting £1,000 a month

One of the most widely used retirement benchmarks is the 4% rule. This suggests that a pension pot can be drawn down at 4% a year, adjusted for inflation, and has historically had a strong chance of lasting around 30 years.

In simple terms, generating £1,000 a month in retirement income would require a pot of roughly £300,000.

Building that level of capital does not happen overnight. But by starting with around £450 a month and gradually increasing contributions over the next 20 years, it is possible to reach that target.

This assumes long-term market returns of around 8%, resulting in total contributions of about £141,000. With basic rate tax relief, the effective personal cost falls to roughly £113,000.

That’s the theory — but the real opportunity comes from where that money is being invested in today’s market.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Energy in focus

The BP (LSE: BP.) share price has surged over the past few weeks, pushing back to 580p — higher than levels seen at the outbreak of the Ukraine war. The key question, of course, is how long this rally can last.

On conventional metrics, the valuation looks extreme — the price-to-earnings ratio is over 2,000 times. But that figure has been distorted by significant write downs. What matters far more is cash generation.

BP remains one of the FTSE 100’s most significant cash-generating companies. Over the past five years, free cash flow has covered the dividend by at least 2.5 times in every year, and the stock still yields around 4.2% even after the recent share price strength.

Of course, there are risks. The key pressure point is less about the direction of oil prices and more about capital allocation discipline. Large integrated energy groups can misallocate capital at the wrong point in the cycle, particularly when investment in upstream projects accelerates. Execution risk therefore remains an important consideration.

What’s the verdict?

Looking ahead, the demand backdrop remains supportive. Global energy consumption remains supported by industrial activity, emerging market growth, and rapidly expanding electricity demand from technologies such as AI-driven infrastructure.

At the same time, the International Energy Agency has materially shifted its long-term outlook. It no longer sees a near-term peak in oil demand, instead projecting sustained hydrocarbon consumption well into the 2050s.

That shift matters for SIPP investors focused on long-term income generation rather than short-term market narratives.

I have recently added a few more shares on the back of the extraordinary levels of cash flow being generated today, which I think reinforces its role as a long-term compounding position within a SIPP.