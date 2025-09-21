Here’s how investing in US tech could generate a juicy future passive income

Millions of us invest for a passive income, but one place we rarely look is US tech. Dr James Fox explains tech stocks could deliver income in the future.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

One of the great appeals of investing is the potential to build a portfolio that generates passive income. For many UK investors, the default route has often been dividend-rich FTSE 100 shares in industries such as banking, energy, or consumer goods.

Yet across the Atlantic, some of the most exciting opportunities for future passive income could come from the US technology sector — even if many of its biggest names don’t yet pay meaningful dividends.

There’s a simple reason for this. Today’s growth engines can become tomorrow’s income giants. Tech companies that are currently reinvesting heavily in research, product development, and expansion may one day reach a stage where growth opportunities slow.

When this happens, it allows management to return excess cash to shareholders. Investors patient enough to hold through these transitions could be rewarded handsomely.

Today’s winner: Nvidia

Take Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). At present, it’s a real tech winner and a classic example of a company reinvesting nearly everything back into growth.

Originally known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming, it’s repeatedly reinvented itself, becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and autonomous driving technologies.

The firm’s chips now power AI models used by businesses across the globe, and its revenues have soared as demand for high-performance computing has exploded.

Right now, every dollar Nvidia earns seems to have a high-return destination, whether that’s building more efficient AI accelerators, expanding software ecosystems, or strengthening supply chains. As such, it’s logical that just 1.2% of net earnings is distributed to shareholders as dividends.

Growth comes first. But what’s remarkable is how Nvidia continues to position itself at the forefront of the next technological revolution. In the medium term, this could mean being at the cutting edge of robotics.

Moving to dividends

This path has precedent. Pfizer, now one of the world’s most dependable dividend payers, wasn’t always so. Four decades ago, it was still in its aggressive expansion phase, pouring resources into research and development to build a world-class pharmaceuticals pipeline.

However, as Pfizer matured, its products became entrenched in global healthcare and its earnings power expanded well beyond reinvestment needs. Today, it pays a dividend yield of more than 7%. That’s up from around 1.5% 30 years ago.

Pfizer’s journey shows how companies can transition from high-growth stories into income-producing powerhouses.

Could Nvidia follow a similar path?

Right now, Nvidia seems so central to the technological revolution that continued reinvestment of earnings seems logical. I also expect it to lead the next tranche of technological advancements in the 2030s, including robotics and quantum computing.

However, over the very long run, as its technology becomes more entrenched across industries and growth rates normalise, reinvestment may no longer require every spare dollar. At that point, dividend payments could become a natural way of rewarding long-term shareholders.

So is Nvidia worth looking at for passive income? Well, investors may have to wait a while. However, it’s certainly a stock worthy of consideration. It’s central to my portfolio.