Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See how much retirement income 5,502 Legal & General shares generate today

See how much retirement income 5,502 Legal & General shares generate today

Harvey Jones does some sums to show how much pension income an investor could get by putting a lump sum into high-yielding Legal & General shares.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares now give investors the second biggest dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100, at just over 9% on a trailing basis.

That’s an absolutely stellar rate of income, roughly double what’s on offer from a best buy instant access account. Only housebuilder Taylor Wimpey pays more.

There’s also the prospect of capital growth on top if the Legal & General share price rises. It’s a brilliant combination, and I personally hold the insurer in my own Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

So why isn’t every saver piling into the stock and filling their boots?

High yield, high risk

Legal & General’s certainly popular, often featuring in the list of top 10 retail buys, but investing is riskier than saving. For a start, capital is at risk. A high dividend doesn’t look so clever if the share price falls, which will erode the money investors originally put in.

The Legal & General share price is up 5% in the last year and 20% over five years, with dividends on top. The total return’s respectable, although not exactly mind-blowing.

It’s had a bumpy month, falling 9% after JP Morgan Cazenove trimmed its target price to 275p from 290p, citing pressure on earnings and rising competition in the pension risk transfer market.

There’s another worry. Investors usually like to see a dividend per share covered at least twice by earnings, but here they’re forecast to be covered just once.

Dividend strength and weakness

Group profits have been uneven, while earnings per share growth has been negative for three years in a row, as my table shows.


20202021202220232024
Pre-tax profits£1.499bn£2.632bn£939m£195m£542m
EPS growth-28 %55 %-62 %-43 %-61 %

Yet the dividend per share has continued rising, with a 5% increase to 21.36p in 2024. Dividend growth’s expected to slow to 2% now, below the current inflation rate of 3.8%. I still think the payout looks reasonably safe, but we never know.

In 2025, the board’s forecast to pay a dividend of 21.81p. So if an investor wanted to generate income of £100 a month, or £1,200 a year, they’d need 5,502 shares. At today’s price of 238.30p, they’d have to invest £13,111.

That’s a sizeable outlay for one stock, and I’d prefer to spread it around to reduce risk. FTSE 100 rivals M&G and Phoenix Group Holdings also yield above 8%, so there are alternatives in the same sector.

Even so, Legal & General remains tempting. If interest rates start falling, its high yield should look even more appealing as cash and bond returns decline. That could attract more buyers and boost the stock too.

Long-term rewards

There are no guarantees. Unless earnings start to grow, the dividend could be in trouble. Yet I’m holding my shares and considering buying more on recent weakness. Investors might consider doing the same, but come to their own decision on whether the dividend is sustainable.

As ever, they should buy with a long-term view. That gives the dividends and share price plenty of time to compound and grow. I’m not expecting fireworks here, but with a yield of almost 9%, Legal & General may tempt income seekers who understand there are risks here too.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

UK shares: is there a reckoning coming?

| Christopher Ruane

2025 has seen the FTSE 100 index hit new all-time highs on multiple occasions. So, can UK shares still offer…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

These 2 dividend stocks have increased their annual income payments for multiple decades

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 stocks with brilliant track records of rewarding shareholders, but discovers they have very…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Down 35% in a month! Should I sell my Ocado shares and buy this FTSE 250 star instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken an absolute beating at the hands of Ocado shares. Should he give up and buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK delivers great news for Nvidia stock investors! 

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to make investors wealthier, and there was more positive company news from the UK this week.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying stock in Palantir or Tesla…yet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla stock's flying again. Meanwhile, Palantir just continues to rise. Edward Sheldon sees appeal in both. But he’s not ready…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as the Bank of England holds rates!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to invest despite growing interest rate risks to UK shares. Here are two…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Up 17% this year with a 7.8% dividend yield, this FTSE 250 REIT looks attractive!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at a real estate investment trust on the FTSE 250 with an impressive dividend…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s what the US Tech Prosperity Deal could mean for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

I keep wondering where the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price might go next, and the answer keeps coming back to me:…

Read more »