Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is now just the right time to consider Wizz Air that’s 74% below fair value with its share price down 30% from March?

Is now just the right time to consider Wizz Air that’s 74% below fair value with its share price down 30% from March?

Wizz Air’s share price is still down from the continued grounding of some of its planes, but a ratings upgrade highlights that brighter times may well be ahead.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Wizz Air’s (LSE: WIZZ) share price has dropped 30% from its 18 March traded high of £18.17. I think it is set not only to recover this loss but to make significant gains on top as well. The driving factor behind this – and for any firm’s share price – will be earnings growth.

There are risks here, as with all firms, of course. The main one is any further delay in returning to its full complement of aircraft following groundings due to engine troubles. As at the time of its Q1 2025/26 results release (24 July), 41 were still non-operational. The firm at that point said that they would not return to service until 2027.

However, it announced on 1 September that it is working on a deal with engine-maker Pratt & Whitney to expedite that timeframe.  

That said, even with the original 2027 return date in place, analysts forecast the airline’s earnings will grow by a very strong 17.3% annually to end-fiscal year 2027/28.

Upgraded after results

This optimism was reflected by an upgrade for Wizz Air stock by Barclays the day after the Q1 results. The banking giant cited a “far brighter future” for the airline based on its strong position in the Central and Eastern European market. Indeed, the new rating of Overweight underlines that it expects the stock to outperform its sector.

Aside from the news on the still-grounded aircraft, there were several positive factors in those Q1 numbers. Most notable for me was the 9.3% year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to €300.2m (£259.75m). Revenue also rose significantly – by 13.4% year on year to €1.428bn.

Drilling further down into the headline numbers, revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) edged up 2.1% — to €4.41. RASK indicates how much revenue an airline makes for each seat it offers, per kilometre flown. 

Over the same period, net debt dropped by 5.1% to €4.705bn, while total cash rose 13.2% to €1.965bn.

Share price specifics

Price is whatever the market will pay for a share while value reflects the true worth of the underlying business.

Correctly identifying and quantifying this price-valuation gap is the key to big long-term profits, in my experience.

And the best way I have found to do this is through the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. This pinpoints where any stock should be priced, derived from cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Wizz Air’s case, the DCF shows its shares are a whopping 74% undervalued at their current £12.69 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £48.81.

Will I buy the shares?

I think airline stocks are at the riskier end of stock investments. The sector is subject to the impact of diseases, wars, and energy prices more than many others.

Aged over 50 now, I am at the later stage of the investment cycle. This means I cannot afford to take the same risks as I did when I was younger. That is because I have less time available to wait for stocks to recover from price shocks.

Therefore, Wizz Air is not for me.

However, I think it is well worth considering by investors who have a greater risk appetite than I.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in just 12 months Aviva and Tesco shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails a strong performance from both Aviva and Tesco shares, but questions whether these FTSE 100 stocks can…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

| Alan Oscroft

Double-digit dividend yields from these depressed UK shares aren't guaranteed. But they're big enough to be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt cheap BT share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run, the BT share price still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. But can the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This forgotten FTSE 250 defence stock trails Babcock and BAE Systems shares. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Defence shares have been rising across the board but some have been rising faster than others. Harvey Jones thinks this…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 5 investment trusts yield over 5%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of investment trusts that each have a dividend yield north of 5%. So what…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With a pivot to Europe away from the UK, are shares in this FTSE 250 smart travel tech firm about to soar?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 AI-driven travel giant is refocusing on the huge, liberalised European market as the UK centralises its own,…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 overlooked small-caps paying juicy dividends for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at three small-cap UK shares with attractive dividend yields. Could these overlooked names help build a reliable…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

As the Next share price dips on H1 results, is it a chance to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Next share price has had a strong few years, but the company just cautioned us about the outlook for…

Read more »