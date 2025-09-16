Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 buys 11,941 Lloyds shares. See how much dividend income they may pay next year

£10,000 buys 11,941 Lloyds shares. See how much dividend income they may pay next year

Lloyds’ shares have had a strong run and pay a decent level of income as well. Harvey Jones does the sums to see if they’re worth considering today.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares and I’m delighted I do. The FTSE 100 banking stock is up 43% over the last 12 months and almost 220% over five years. Dividends are on top of that, and they’ve grown steadily. After reinvesting mine, I’ve almost doubled my money since I started building my stake in early 2023.

But what if I didn’t own the stock? Would I still consider buying Lloyds Banking Group today?

Valuation shift

The obvious risk is that after a strong run, momentum may cool. When I bought in, the stock was cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about six. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio was also low, at 0.4.

Today it’s pricier, with a P/E of 13.1 and a P/B of 1.02. That’s not extortionate, but it’s no longer a screaming bargain either. On the plus side, it suggests investors have more confidence now than when I first bought.

The dividend tells a similar story. My entry-point yield was 5.1%. Today, it’s 3.8% on a trailing basis. Lloyds costs more and pays less income than when I bought. That’s the attraction of contrarian investing: buy when others are fearful, not when a stock is in full flight. But higher potential rewards also carry higher risk. This stock pick worked well. They don’t always.

Rising pre-tax profits

Still, Lloyds looks in good shape. On 24 July, it posted a 5% rise in pre-tax profits to £3.5bn and hiked the interim dividend 15% to 1.22p per share. CEO Charlie Nunn is cutting costs, diversifying income and in a controversial move, planning to root out underperforming staff.

Yet the wider picture’s trickier. UK growth flatlined in July, the housing market’s struggling as inflation and interest rates stay high, and the upcoming Budget looms large. Think tank IPPR recently called for a windfall tax on banks. Investors won’t know if that will happen until 26 November.

I still think Lloyds looks attractive for long-term investors. Delaying until after the Budget might be tempting, but timing the market like that rarely works.

Running the numbers

So what if an investor put £10,000 in Lloyds today? At 83.74p per share, they’d get around 11,941 shares, before charges. Analysts forecast total dividends of 3.5p per share for 2025, rising to 4.07p in 2026. If correct, those 11,941 shares would deliver just over £486 next year, a forward yield of 4.86%.

Any share price growth would come on top. Consensus forecasts suggest a 12-month target of 91.8p, up 9.57% from now. That would lift the total return including dividends to 14.43%, turning that original £10,000 into £11,443 after one year.

Naturally, nothing’s guaranteed. The dividned could be cut, although that seems unlikely today. Lloyds shares could just as easily fall instead of rise. That could happen to any stock, at any time.

But investing isn’t about a single year. It’s about the long haul. And with those sums in mind, I still think Lloyds is worth considering for investors willing to tuck their money away for at least five years, and ideally longer.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think Nvidia stock still looks cheap, and why I won’t buy it

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock looks increasingly like the gift that keeps giving, as there's nothing capable of halting its soaring climb... or…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 stock market myths that beginner investors should know about

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores three stock market myths that often mislead beginners and explains why careful analysis is key before investing.

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Dividend Shares

Buying 1,800 shares in this UK dividend stock could make £1.1k in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a dividend share with a generous yield that could be used as part of a broader…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar FTSE shares that have enjoyed spectacular earnings growth in the past year

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines two FTSE shares that investors may be undervaluing based on their recent financial recovery. Can the profits…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Check out the dividend forecast for Barclays shares through to 2027

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are expecting some pretty impressive dividend growth from Barclays shares over the next couple of years. But are those…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for £4,000 of monthly tax-free passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income, but not all leverage the power of the Stocks and Shares ISA to…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This brokerage looks set for the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

Investors are always keen to see which companies will gain promotion to the FTSE 100. This UK-based brokerage could be…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 dividend ETFs to consider for a long-term second income

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a large and lasting passive income? Then give these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a serious look,…

Read more »