Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in the FTSE 250 to aim for a £5,000 passive income?

How much do you need to invest in the FTSE 250 to aim for a £5,000 passive income?

Zaven Boyrazian crunches the numbers to show how much money investors need to start earning £5,000 passively using the FTSE 250 index.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 250‘s predominantly known as the UK’s leading growth index. Yet, it’s also home to a wide range of generous dividend-paying stocks as well. In fact, right now, there are more than 60 stocks with a yield of 5% or more.

Obviously, not all of these passive income opportunities will turn out to be winning investments. But every once in a while, it’s possible to discover a hidden gem that other investors have overlooked.

So for investors considering snapping up some FTSE 250 dividend stocks today, how much money do they need to invest to start earning a £5,000 passive income?

Crunching the numbers

Right now, the FTSE 250 index as a whole offers a total average yield of 3.4% – slightly higher than the FTSE 100. That means any investor relying on index funds will need to have a total of £147,059. But for stock pickers, the capital requirements might be significantly less.

Take NextEnergy Solar (LSE:NESF) as a prime example to consider. The renewable energy enterprise currently has the largest yield in the index at 12.7%! At this rate of payout, the amount of capital needed to earn £5,000 passively drops to just £39,370. That’s still a pretty chunky lump sum, but it’s far quicker to build up with compounding compared to almost £150,000.

Yet, sadly, high yields aren’t guaranteed. And if NextEnergy can’t maintain this generous dividend scheme, buying shares today could lure investors into a trap that destroys wealth rather than creates it. With that in mind, let’s take a deeper dive into the FTSE 250 business.

Investigating the yield

When it comes to dividend sustainability, NextEnergy Solar has quite a favourable business model. The group owns and operates a diverse portfolio of solar farms based mainly in the UK. These assets generate clean electricity, which is sold to the energy grid, generating a recurring inflation-linked revenue stream.

Having said that, solar farms only generate electricity when the sun’s shining. So far in 2025, the weather’s been quite favourable, resulting in above-budget energy generation. But that’s not always the case, and it remains a perpetual risk that investors must consider.

Nevertheless, even with this constant fluctuation, management’s prudent approach to capital allocation has translated into 10 years of continuous dividend hikes. And looking at the latest operating update, the company’s aiming to maintain the current shareholder payout at 8.43p per share.

In other words, so long as there aren’t any unexpected surprises, today’s double-digit yield looks like it’s here to stay. But if that’s the case, why aren’t more investors capitalising on this passive income opportunity?

What could go wrong?

Investor sentiment surrounding renewable energy stocks in 2025 is pretty weak. Like many of its peers, NextEnergy Solar has a chunky 48.5% gearing ratio driven by a high debt burden and preference shares. And in a higher interest rate environment, that can be problematic.

So far, that’s still manageable. But with long-term forecasts pointing towards a downturn in energy prices, dividends may have to be sacrificed to keep its financial obligations under control. Therefore, this isn’t a FTSE 250 stock I’m rushing to buy right now. Instead, my focus is on other investing opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares turning into the next British American Tobacco?

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares face two existential issues, but Harvey Jones thinks the FTSE 100 spirits giant could survive by behaving more…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Dividend Shares

This juicy investment trust offers a 6.7% dividend yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investment trust that primarily has a portfolio of high-yield bonds has caught his eye in…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Tesla stock rocketed 11% higher last week. Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Telsa stock shot higher last week but also explains that risks in the background could start…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 soaring UK shares to consider buying for the rest of 2025 (and beyond)!

| Royston Wild

Discover two UK shares whose prices have risen 47% or more so far this year -- and why our writer…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many NatWest shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

NatWest's bought back around 25% of its outstanding shares over the last five years. Here’s what that means in terms…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA investors could target a comfortable retirement with dividend shares

| Royston Wild

Discover how much an individual may need to live comfortably in later life -- and a FTSE 100 share that…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer is fully back in business after its cyberattack. Does its sub-£4 share price look an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

Marks and Spencer’s share price is still being penalised for a cyberattack with which it has already dealt. Consequently, it…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this superb 7.9%-dividend yield FTSE gem after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This perennial FTSE 100 dividend gem is still delivering a terrific yield, with strong earnings growth prospects and a very…

Read more »