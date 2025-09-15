Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are 7 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to target a £560k portfolio

Here are 7 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to target a £560k portfolio

Looking for the best undervalued FTSE 350 shares to buy? Here is a collection I think could deliver excellent long-term returns.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Returns from FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares have largely disappointed over the last decade. Since 2015, these two UK share indexes have delivered an average annual return of 8% and 5.3%, respectively.

That’s not terrible. But it’s some way below the S&P‘s corresponding return of 14%.

But there’s a chance returns on British large- and mid-cap stocks could improve. Money continues to move out of US shares as worries over high valuations and ‘American exceptionalism’ advance. UK shares are well placed to capitalise given their current excellent value.

Here are seven dirt-cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares I think could deliver stunning capital gains as investors pile in. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for each sits comfortably below the Footsie average of 12.4 times.

Seven top stocks

The first two stocks to consider are HSBC and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), major heavyweights on the global banking scene. More specifically, they have significant growth potential thanks to their focus on fast-growing emerging markets. That’s even though US trade tariffs and their impact on world trade could take the shine off their performances.

I also like GSK, a world-class drugs manufacturer whose improving product pipeline underpins long-term earnings visibility. Miner Rio Tinto also looks cheap to me. It’s worth mentioning that operational issues — like poor drugs testing results and production outages — are ever-present threats facing these businesses.

Looking outside the Footsie, housebuilder Vistry faces near-term interest rate risks. But I’m confident it will deliver robust long-term returns as demand for new homes balloons.

Broadcaster ITV has significant opportunities to capitalise on the streaming boom. And Greencoat UK Wind stands to benefit from soaring renewable energy investment. However, there are possible near-term problems in volatile advertising budgets and rising project costs.

A FTSE 100 star

Standard Chartered’s one I’m currently considering adding to my own portfolio. Unlike HSBC, which sources the lion’s share of profits from Asia, this FTSE bank’s geographical footprint also includes large parts of Africa. This provides added opportunities and diversification benefits.

StanChart stands to benefit as surging wealth and population levels in these core markets boom. In particular, it’s enjoying stunning growth in its investment banking and wealth management arms, which helps reduce (if not eliminate) interest rate risks.

These divisions drove the bank’s underlying pre-tax profit 34% higher in quarter two.

Today, Standard Chartered’s shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of 9.6 times. They also trade on a sub-1 price-to-earnings (PEG) ratio, underlining the bank’s excellent value credentials.

A £560k portfolio

The long-term average return on global stock markets sits at 8%-10%. I’m hopeful that the mini shares portfolio I’ve described here could deliver a return over the coming decade of around 9%, at the midpoint of that range and better than the last 10 years.

Based on the typical Brit’s monthly investment amount of £500, that sort of return could create a portfolio worth £560,561 after 25 years. While profits are never guaranteed, I believe this diversified set of shares could deliver significant returns.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, HSBC Holdings, ITV, Standard Chartered Plc, and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

